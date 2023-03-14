Officials will break ground at 1 p.m. Friday for a new Bocce Complex that will serve the public and Special Olympics athletes in the region. Construction of the initial eight bocce courts is expected to be completed in June.

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place at the northwest corner of Omaha Street and Mount Rushmore Road. City officials, Special Olympics and R.C.S. Construction officials, along with donors and the public are expected to take part in the groundbreaking ceremonies.

Local officials anticipate the bocce courts will be used by the public 95% of the time, and the rest of the time will be dedicated to Special Olympics athletes.

“This is a public-private partnership between Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department and Special Olympics South Dakota – Rapid City Flame. The Bocce Complex will transform an empty lot into a beautiful park filled with vitality and life,” said Pat Roseland, Rapid City Council member.

“Bocce is the fastest growing Special Olympics sport in North America,” said Darryl Nordquist, CEO of Special Olympics South Dakota. “These courts will benefit all our athletes in the Black Hills as well as athletes from across South Dakota. We look forward to having regional and state tournaments here and partnering with the City of Rapid City to make great use of this under-utilized public space.”

More than 150 Special Olympics athletes from Rapid City and the surrounding communities who participate in a growing number of sports such as bocce.

Bocce is the third most popular sport in the world after soccer and golf, and it’s played by 25 million people in the United States. Bocce is an ancient Italian ball game. The games are played on 12-foot by 60-foot courts. Individual players can compete against each other, or teams of two to four players each can play. Players toss a small ball called a jack, then toss bocce balls as close to the jack as possible to earn points.

Events and organizations contributing to Rapid City’s Bocce Complex include the Sturgis Buffalo Chip Legends Ride, the Rusty Wallace Ride, Black Hills Harley-Davidson, Liv Hospitality, Bikers Against Bullies, Black Hills Works Foundation and Wellmark Foundation. TerraSite Design completed landscape, architectural and civil design components.

“We are very proud to bring the next level of bocce training to the athletes of Special Olympics South Dakota. These athletes are dedicated to their sports, education, and employment. It is exciting to help these individuals reach their goals,” said Rod Woodruff, CEO of Legendary Sturgis Buffalo Chip.