Rick Dail’s first book celebrates good dogs and great friendships.

“Too Big Too Small” was released in May. Dail, of Rapid City, wrote the children’s book about two dogs, Phin and Wally, who were named for and inspired by his real-life pets. Though both Dail’s dogs have died since he first came up with the idea for the book a few years ago, their friendship lives on in this story.

“I was watching Phin and Wally play and I thought, ‘Look at that. Two dogs who are drastically different and playing like there’s nothing different,’” Dail said. “It was fun to watch that interaction.”

Phin, a Great Dane, and Wally, a Papillon, were such great friends that Dail recalls when he and his wife traveled out of town and boarded their dogs, separate gated areas in the kennel couldn’t keep the dogs apart. The kennel owners were puzzled as to how Phin escaped from his area to curl up at night with Wally and smaller dogs. Surveillance video showed Phin jumping over a gate about six-feet-tall to get to his friend. The other little dogs in the kennel with Wally didn’t mind the huge dog’s presence at all, Dail said.

“Phin had no idea how big he was and Wally had no idea he was little,” Dail said.

“Too Big Too Small” is a story about friendship overcoming perceived obstacles. The plot follows Phin, a dog excited about an outing to the park. But when he gets there, other dogs won’t play with him because they fear he’s so big that he might hurt them.

Meanwhile, Wally is also excited about going to the park. When he arrives, the other dogs won’t play with him because they believe he’s too small and could get hurt.

“Phin was very sad, and Wally was very sad. I wanted that emotion to come out, and then Wally gets the idea to play with the big dog, [Phin],” Dail said.

Discouraged and dejected, the outcasts Phin and Wally become friends.

“Here’s the dogs playing together and having a great time, more fun than any other dogs,” Dail said. “Then the other dogs feel bad for treating Phin and Wally poorly.”

Various dogs Phin and Wally meet are named in honor of dogs who are the real-life pets of Dail’s family and friends.

“Too Big Too Small” ends happily. After writing the basic story, Dail showed his manuscript to teachers who told him the book contained a wonderful life lesson about tolerance.

In addition to the story, the book contains coloring pages, a page for kids to draw a picture of their dog, and a glossary that lists dog breeds and explains the strengths of each one.

He grew up with dogs as pets and he learned about their behavior. In the 1980s, his love of dogs grew in a hobby of educating himself about dog breeds and their origins.

For many years Dail dreamed of writing a book, he said. He has seven grandchildren and would like to continue writing children’s books. The next book he’s planning will have human characters and similar themes of friendship and acceptance.

“Too Big Too Small” is available on Amazon. Dail said he would like to do local book signings upon request. Contact Dail at Rad1@midco.net for more information or to request a book signing.