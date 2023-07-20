Kayla Gahagan has written the book she wishes she’d had when she first became a mother.

The Rapid City author has released her first book, “Radical Joy: Christ’s Call to Purposeful, Joy-filled Motherhood,” to encourage mothers to savor the years while their children are growing up. Gahagan said the book describes the passion and joy she has for her greatest ministry, which is raising her children.

Gahagan and her husband, Adam, have four children — Elijah, 12, Brooke, 10, Jonah, 8 and Hannah, 5.

“This is not a book like I have it all figured out. I very much am in the trenches still, and if I wrote another book in five years, it would be different,” Gahagan said. “This is a book I would have read right when I started having babies. (It’s about) some of the things I wish I had known. I do talk a lot in the book about things we get distracted by, the stuff we think we need when we have kids.”

“If you’re a new mom (or any mom), it’s about the journey of motherhood and how it transforms your heart,” she said.

In “Radical Joy,” Gahagan also writes about her faith in God, how it helps her be a better mother and how faith helps she and her husband parent better together.

Gahagan’s goal is to be joyful about motherhood with every age and stage her children are in.

“I think the heart of the book is I hit a point where I started realizing that time is such a precious commodity and I’d been in a season where I was distracted, I was scared, I was not present and in the moment,” Gahagan said. “I thought, ‘I’m going to get to the end of this and realize I missed out on things.’”

"I don't want other mothers to go, 'oh man, I missed out.' Time is fleeting," she said.

Right now, Gahagan describes her family life as “a lot of running. It’s a fun season. Nobody’s driving. Nobody has a phone. We’re not doing diapers or being up all night. It’s a fun middle.”

“Everybody says ‘you’re right in the sweet spot.’ I’m going to enjoy this before we have teenagers and driving and phones and all the things,” she said.

A lifelong dream

Writing her first book is the latest milestone in Gahagan’s two-decade career. Gahagan has been a journalist, freelance writer and ministry leader for two decades. She is a graduate of the Institute in Theology by Extension and University of Montana Journalism School. She has written for the New York Times, Reuters, Midwest Living and WIRED.

She was previously a reporter for the Rapid City Journal before beginning a freelance writing career. She is the current editor of Black Hills Family magazine, and she’s a writing coach through Havilah Cunnington’s Author School.

Gahagan also served locally for Big Brothers Big Sisters. She is the original owner of the Black Hills in Motion Cloggers, where she continues to co-direct and instruct, and she’s involved in ministry through Open Bible Church.

Gahagan said finding time to write her book became possible with the help of Havilah Cunnington’s Author School. She enrolled in their course that guides authors to write a book in four months.

“It’s almost like a college course. We did Zoom calls twice a week. We had homework. There was accountability,” she said. “I literally wrote almost the whole book in that four months.”

The structure and support of the author school was vital, and it helped her find what the school calls “tiger hours” when Gahagan could be productive and focus on writing.

“I was struggling to carve out the time. I can write articles in the nooks and crannies of life, but for a book I needed more time,” Gahagan said. “I got up at 5 a.m. and was writing before the family was up, and that helped a lot. … Find that time when it’s your best concentrated time that you can really knock out writing and get into a habit.”

“Radical Joy” took about 14 months from start to finish, which included extensive editing. Gahagan hired Torn Curtain, an international Christian publishing company, to help with edits, design the book cover, format the book and upload it to Amazon.

“I was shocked by how much authors go through to get their book published. Trying to figure out all that stuff has been a huge learning curve,” she said.

Gahagan credits the support of her husband, Adam, and her “launch team” of family and friends who let her share some of their experiences in her book and who read “Radical Joy” before it was published.

“I really focused a lot on the editing process and I’m really glad because now when I read the book, I’m thankful I took the time. I want to be able to hand my book to someone and know I really went as far as I could in making sure (it’s what I want),” she said.

“Radical Joy” can be purchased on Amazon or at kaylagahagan.com.

“The first day it went live on my website, a friend bought it. When somebody paid money to buy my book, I was so humbled," Gahagan said. "It made me cry."

“I’m excited and grateful and writing a book was a lifelong dream,” she said.

After finishing Havilah Cunnington’s Author School, the school invited Gahagan to be a writing coach. Gahagan will be coaching writers during the next session of the author school that’s starting this fall. Gahagan also is currently working on her second nonfiction book.

Book launch open house

The public is invited to join Gahagan in celebrating the release of “Radical Joy” at a book launch open house from 2 to 5 p.m. July 23 at Evergreen Media, 329 Main St., in Rapid City.