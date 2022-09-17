'Someone Knows' puts spotlight on S.D. cold cases

South Dakota mystery writer Christine Wevik is hoping her readers have clues that can solve devastating real-life crimes. Wevik’s latest nonfiction book, “Someone Knows: Highlighting South Dakota’s Cold Cases,” focuses new attention on 52 cold cases throughout the state.

Wevik wrote “Someone Knows” to generate public awareness of cases of unsolved missing persons and unsolved or disputed deaths in South Dakota. The book includes a story with Rapid City ties — the 1975 murder of Joleen Hass.

Unbeknownst to most of her family, Hass was an undercover narcotics agent and Wevik tells of helping Hass’ sisters find closure after years of not knowing what had happened to Hass.

Wevik is not out to solve cold cases herself. Since “Someone Knows” was released in June, Wevik has been traveling statewide to promote her book and the fact that many families are still without answers about what happened to their missing or murdered loves ones.

“Somebody out there knows what happened — not just the perpetrator and not just the victim. I’m thinking there are people who are either complicit or have a loyalty to the perpetrator, and maybe they have a conscience that’s bothering them,” Wevik said.

Wevik will be a guest speaker at the 20th annual Festival of Books Sept. 23 and 24 in Brookings. Go to sdhumanities.org/christine-mager-wevik/ for a schedule and more information.

Wevik, who lives near Beresford, will be in the Black Hills for a book signing at 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at Piedmont Valley Library and she would like to schedule other guest appearances or book signings while she’s in the region.

Sales of “Someone Knows” will help Wevik support the work of the Red Ribbon Skirt Society — which advocates, supports, gives voice to and stands with families whose lives have been affected by missing and murdered relatives — and the nonprofit South Dakota Network Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault.

Wevik said she hopes “Someone Knows” will urge people who might have information to contact law enforcement or leave anonymous tips that could lead to solved cases and closure for families. Throughout the book, Wevik lists contact information for local law enforcement authorities and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which handles cases on reservations.

“Crime Stoppers and several law enforcement agencies have an anonymous tip line you can call if you know something about a crime and don’t want to be targeted,” Wevik said. “They don’t track your phone calls, they don’t keep any personal information at all. … Even anonymous tips are eligible for rewards.”

People who weren’t directly involved in the crimes may have witnessed something that could be offer useful clues, she said.

“The mention of a name, a distinct scent unearthing a memory long buried, a shared reminiscence with someone who reveals that tiny detail you’d forgotten — these are the things that spark our recollections. The sharing of a seemingly insignificant detail locked in our episodic memory could trigger a landslide of leads for investigators,” Wevik wrote on her website about “Someone Knows.”

A lifelong South Dakotan, Wevik grew up in Sioux Falls. In eastern South Dakota, the real-life 1971 disappearances of Pamela Jackson and Cheryl “Sherri” Miller had become like local lore, Wevik said.

That cold case was finally solved in 2014 when the 1960 Studebaker Lark the girls had been traveling in was found in a creek. Forty-three years after the 17-year-old Vermillion High School students vanished, evidence indicated they’d died in a tragic accident, and their families and friends finally had closure.

Wevik herself knows two other families who lost loved ones, and those deaths remain unsolved. Wevik began to wonder how many other cold cases exist in South Dakota.

“Look at all these cases that could be highlighted and brought to people’s attention,” Wevik said. “I started researching this about four years ago.”

She first contacted the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office. They advised her to contact each county individually for information about cold cases. Wevik wrote and called each county sheriff’s office but got few results. The only counties that responded to her inquiries didn’t have cold cases. Others were “dismissive” of her efforts, she said.

Wevik turned to newspaper articles about missing persons and unsolved or disputed deaths. She learned creative ways to use keywords to search online and find the information she wanted. By last summer, Wevik said she'd found 83 cold cases in South Dakota.

Angela Kennecke, an investigative reporter and news anchor for KELO-TV, shared links and tips that assisted Wevik in her search. Kennecke also wrote the forward for “Someone Knows.”

By last winter, Wevik had found 155 cold cases. In total now, she’s found 193 cold cases and the victims in 74% of the cases are Native American.

“Someone Knows” highlights 52 cases for which Wevik had the most information. She contacted the victims’ families, and many provided written tributes and photos about their loved ones that are included in the book.

“What I thought would be an interesting book became an important book,” Wevik said. “It’s about getting these people’s cases out there. I have received so many emails and hugs from people. They’re so grateful to have these cases out there. They’re desperate. They feel forgotten. I have become good friends with so many victims’ family members. It feels really good to know that I’m helping in some way.”

“Writing fiction is my passion but what good can I do with my writing? This is something I can do,” she said.

She would like to write a second book about cold cases. Families who would like their loved ones’ cold case included in a future book can contact Wevik through her website, christinemagerwevik.com/.

Wevik also is the author of a humorous self-help book, “It’s Only Hair,” about living with baldness. She is the author of two award-winning mystery novels set in South Dakota, “Vacant Eyes” and “Borrowed Memories,” and she plans to begin working on the third book in her mystery series later this year.