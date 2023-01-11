Bowlers wanted for Coats for Kids tournament Saturday

The 10th annual Coats for Kids bowling tournament is looking for bowlers who want to have fun this weekend, win prizes and help kids stay warmer in cold weather.

The Coats for Kids tournament will be Saturday at Meadowood Lanes in Rapid City. Registration starts at 1 p.m., followed by the three-game tournament from 1:30 to 4 p.m. The entry fee is $20 per person or $80 per four-person team. Each entry fee includes the cost of bowling shoe rental, ball fee and a ticket to win a door prize.

John Schlim, chairperson for the Coats for Kids tournament, said he hopes to get 20 teams this year, and he’s pleased that teams from the city of Rapid City and emergency services will be participating.

This year’s tournament comes with “an abundance of door prizes,” Schlim said, plus a chance to win a 50-50 drawing. There’s also a silent auction featuring items from Strider Bikes, Black Hills Contraband, Speedy Delivery, local hotels and more.

Coats for Kids is the Knights of Columbus Council 8025’s annual January fundraiser to purchase new winter coats for kids at the Children’s Home Society. This 2023 goal is to raise $5,000, Schlim said.

“The last couple of years we’ve been in that range and we’d like to continue (to raise $5,000) so we can buy coats to meet all the needs at the Children’s Home Society,” Schlim said.

The coats are purchased through the national Knights of Columbus organization. In 2022, the Coats for Kids tournament funds paid for 140 coats that were delivered to Children’s Home Society in late August so kids had coats before the weather turned cooler, Schlim said.

“When we delivered the coats, they had just a few coats left (from the previous year),” Schlim said. “We got there just in time.”

Coats for Kids provides the only new winter coats some youths have ever had, Schlim said.

“When a child gets to pick one of these new warm winter coats, it’s a special day for that kid. When you’re coming out of trauma, little things like that make a big difference,” he said.

Schlim said he’s grateful to Meadowood Lanes, the sponsors and the community support for Coats for Kids. The tournament is continually looking for more sponsors and donations to help raise funds to purchase coats.

Bowlers can register and pay at the event, or email jschlim1@gmail.com to receive a registration form in advance and then pay at the tournament.