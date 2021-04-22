Buffalo Chip adds four bands to 81st rally lineup

Three bands will play at the Buffalo Chip for the first time at the 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

The Buffalo Chip announced P.O.D., From Ashes to New, and Black Stone Cherry will perform during the second weekend of the Rally.

P.O.D. and From Ashes to New will perform Aug. 14, and Black Stone Cherry on Aug. 13.

The campground also announced Reverend Horton Heat will perform for the second year in a row on the Wolfman Jack Stage. It will perform Aug. 8.

The four bands join ZZ Top, Kid Rock and Shinedown in the Buffalo Chip lineup.

Admission passes are on sale now for the campground. The 81st rally will be from Aug. 6-15.

