Buffalo Chip announces more entertainment for 81st Rally
alert top story

Quiet Riot performs at the Buffalo Chip

Fans listen to Quiet Riot at the Buffalo Chip Campground during the 80th Rally. The campground added Stone Temple Pilots, Anthrax and Black Label Society to the lineup for the 81st Rally.

 Siandhara Bonnet Journal staff

Three bands will join the Buffalo Chip for their inaugural performances at the campground during the 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Stone Temple Pilots will perform Aug. 9 while Anthrax and Black Label Society will perform Aug. 12, all on the Wolfman Jack Main Stage.

The 81st Rally will be from Aug. 6-15.

Black Label Society will play just ahead of Anthrax as co-headliners for the Thursday evening performance.

The bands join Kid Rock, Reverend Horton Heat, ZZ Top, Shinedown, Black Stone Cherry, P.O.D. and From Ashes to New in the lineup.

The Buffalo Chip also announced the ULTRA4 Off-Road Racing contest, which will bring more than 100 racers, and the return of the Xtreem Flat Track Buffalo Chip Super TT.

Qualifying races for ULTRA4 will be Aug. 6 with the official contest Aug. 7. The format will be a short course heat style with tickets available online.

Xtreem Flat Track races will be Aug. 10 and 12 with tickets available online.

Buffalo Chip rally passess and schedules can be found on the campground’s website at www.buffalochip.com

