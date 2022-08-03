Buffalo Chip concert series rumbles the rally

What’s a party without music? This year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is packed with local talent and famous faces. The Buffalo Chip is hosting live music every night through Aug. 13.

Aug. 5 — The Buffalo Chip’s Official Sturgis Rally Kickoff revs up with the Sturgis Rally Kickoff Parade at 6 p.m. After the national anthem and opening toast at 7 p.m., Big Skillet performs classic rock, R&B, blues, funk and modern country, and then the Black Hills’ own rock band, Judd Hoos. Headliners of the night are Quiet Riot, the metal band that became an overnight sensation with its monster 1983 smash album “Metal Health,” and their double-platinum “Condition Critical.”

Aug. 6 — Big Skillet opens at 7:05 p.m., followed by premier party band Buckcherry at 8:30 p.m. and headliners The Art of Rap – Ice-T, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, DJ Kevin Kev and DJ Boogie Black, a colossal group of hip-hop’s most celebrated stars, at 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 7 — Devon Worley Band’s mix of country, rock and originals opens the show at 7:05 p.m., followed by multi-platinum English grunge band Bush making their Buffalo Chip debut at 8:30 p.m., and headliners Lynyrd Skynryd, the godfathers of Southern rock and Rally favorites, at 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 8 — One of Las Vegas’ top rock bands, Foundry, opens at 7:05 p.m. Glam-metal 80s star Lita Ford (“Kiss Me Deadly”) takes the stage at 8:30 p.m., followed by Rob Zombie at 10:30 p.m. The multi-platinum-selling Grammy-nominated Rob Zombie returns to the Buffalo Chip with a high-energy performance.

Aug. 9 — Opening band Bad Wolves performs at 6:30 p.m., followed by Hollywood Undead at 7:30 p.m., Falling in Reverse at 8:30 p.m., and Papa Roach at 10:30 p.m. Papa Roach swerves between rap-rock, electronic rock and rock n’ roll with hits like “Last Resort,” “Help,” “Scars,” “Falling Apart,” “Swerve,” “Kill the Noise” and many others.

Aug. 10 — Williams & Ree, AKA The Indian and The White Guy, start the night with laughter at 7:05 p.m. Rocker-turned-outlaw-country artist Aaron Lewis & The Stateliners take the stage at 8:30 p.m., followed by Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Travis Tritt at 10:30 p.m. Tritt’s delivered decades’ worth of hits like “T-R-O-U-B-L-E,” “Modern Day Bonnie & Clyde,” “Here’s a Quarter” as well as tracks from his new album “Set in Stone.”

Aug. 11 — Williams & Ree return with hilarity and songs like “Running Beer'' and “Ding Dong Song” at 8:30 p.m., followed by Jon Pardi at 10:30 p.m. Award-winning singer, songwriter and producer Pardi’s at the Sturgis rally for the first time performing hits like “Head Over Boots,” “Dirt On My Boots,” “Heartache on the Dancefloor” and more.

Aug. 12 — Hard rock and hip-hop Zillion opens at 7:05 p.m., with hard-hitting songs like “Pocket Boy. Next, wade through the biggest hard rock hits of the past couple of decades with Puddle of Mudd at 8:30 p.m., followed by Sturgis Buffalo Chip fan favorite rockers Pop Evil at 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 13 — YouTube star and Billboard Top 40-charting artist Blacklight District performs hits like “Falling,” “Cold As Ice,” and “Gotta Get Outta Here” at 8:30 p.m., followed by Back in Black at 10:30 p.m. Back in Black is the hottest AC/DC tribute band around. Back In Black brings their electric set of loud and proud classic AC/DC hits to close the 2022 concert series.

The Buffalo Chip, at 20622 Fort Meade Way in Sturgis, is a nonstop party every night through Aug. 13. For a full schedule of events, go to buffalochip.com/EVENTS/Daily-Schedule