Buy tickets now for Pop-Up Party

Tickets are on sale now for Over the Rainbow Pop-Up Party 2021, a colorful celebration and fundraiser to support Rapid City performing arts.
The party starts at 6 p.m. July 31, at a secret location to be revealed the day of the event. Gather a group of friends and create your own party around the Over the Rainbow theme — dress in lively costumes and bring a meal of your choice and festive table décor. A bottle of wine comes with each ticket. Tickets are $100 per person and can be purchased at performingartsrc.org.
Prizes will be awarded for best costume and best table decor, and there will be raffles and an auction. The party is presented by Performing Arts Center of Rapid City and Black Hills Community Theatre.