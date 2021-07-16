 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buy tickets now for Pop-Up Party

Buy tickets now for Pop-Up Party

{{featured_button_text}}

Tickets are on sale now for Over the Rainbow Pop-Up Party 2021, a colorful celebration and fundraiser to support Rapid City performing arts.

The party starts at 6 p.m. July 31, at a secret location to be revealed the day of the event. Gather a group of friends and create your own party around the Over the Rainbow theme — dress in lively costumes and bring a meal of your choice and festive table décor. A bottle of wine comes with each ticket. Tickets are $100 per person and can be purchased at performingartsrc.org.

Prizes will be awarded for best costume and best table decor, and there will be raffles and an auction. The party is presented by Performing Arts Center of Rapid City and Black Hills Community Theatre.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Madonna announces release date for her new concert film

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Madonna announces release date for her new concert film

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News