Cave Collective to hold concert Saturday in Hemosa to benefit COVID-19 relief

Green House Stereo is a grunge folk band whose music has a Neil Young vibe.

Modern Folklore is a new band that includes Carman and others who met at Cave Collective. “The band formed to be an artistic outlet while none of us could go to shows,” Carman said. He describes their songs as feel-good but melancholy with noisy pop music.

Black Hills Drive Aid will be staffed by volunteers, Carman said. Masks are encouraged and diverse precautions will be in place to accommodate those who want to wear masks and socially distance, and those who prefer not to. Car hops will serve food and assist those who want to stay in their cars throughout the show. Bathrooms will be sanitized hourly and stocked with extra sanitizing wipes. People who want to watch the show mask-free near the stage can do so in designated zones.

Anyone who can’t or chooses not to attend in person can watch a free livestream of the concert at facebook.com/TheCaveCollective/. Donations are welcome and can be made at https://bit.ly/cavecollectivefund.

A smaller portion of Black Hills Drive Aid proceeds will support Cave Collective. Carman and his wife, NaTasha Carman, founded Cave Collective to provide youth-friendly programs in a substance-free environment.