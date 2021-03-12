Cave Collective to hold music festival to celebrate new location in Rapid City

A coffee shop is currently under construction, Carman said. It will sell Cave Collective Roast, a custom blend developed by Daily Adventure Coffee Company, a micro-roaster in Hisega. Coffee lovers can sample the custom blend March 27, when The Cave Collective will have a booth at the Black Hills Farmers Market. Carman said the coffee shop also will serve kombucha, tea and food, including vegan and gluten-free options.

Carman said The Cave Collective’s focus on arts and mental health evolved in part from his own experiences as a young adult.

“I dealt with a lot of family where abuse and addiction are commonplace things. I didn’t do good in school. I didn’t feel like I had a place in the world until I found the music scene in Rapid City, but the music scene never had a center — there were very rarely consistent venues,” he said.

Carman said a lot of people reached out during the pandemic to let himself and NaTasha know how much a physical location for The Cave Collective was missed.

“This is a space they need in the community. We didn’t realize how much people needed this space until we had to close down. It’s a home for a lot of people who don’t feel safe at school or don’t have a place where they found their people. This was their place,” Carman said.