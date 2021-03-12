Cave Collective to hold music festival to celebrate new location in Rapid City

Tickets are on sale now for Cave Fest X, a music festival that will mark the grand opening of The Cave Collective’s new location in Rapid City.
The Cave Collective is moving into space at Aby’s Feed & Seed that previously housed Racing Magpie consulting and creative space.
The music festival on May1-2 will be the first major event in the new venue. Cave Fest X’s 20-band lineup includes Brandon Jones, Camp Comfort, Dead Marthas and Modern Folklore. For the complete listing, go to facebook.com/TheCaveCollective/.
Though Cave Fest X will be holding indoor and outdoor concerts, only 100 tickets are being sold. Masks will be required for indoor and outdoor concerts. Tickets can be purchased at cavefestx.com.
The Rapid City nonprofit closed its downtown location last May because of COVID-19. It continued to live-stream events and the Black Hills Drive Aid last September. Executive Director Dexter Carman and his wife, NaTasha, founded The Cave Collective to provide youth-friendly programs in a substance-free environment.
“We encourage a sober, clean lifestyle when people come to our shows,” Carman said. “We wanted it to be a space where young people aren’t being tempted by (substance abuse) and for adults who don’t want to be around it. … Everything we do ties back to improving the mental health of our community through the arts.”
During the pandemic, The Cave Collective formed a youth advisory board of people ages 18 to 24 who are helping to guide and direct events and activities for the community, Carman said.
Until its new location opens, The Cave Collective is presenting online performances. Throughout March, it will continue its Story and Song Series, which is live-streamed at 7 p.m. every Sunday at facebook.com/TheCaveCollective/. Dexter and NaTasha will perform on March 28.
On April 1, a special performance, “Traveling the Multiverse with Iktomi” by local rapper Bazille will be live-streamed at facebook.com/TheCaveCollective/. Bazille’s music draws on Lakota folklore and iconography. Bazille will perform music from three albums in a performance structured like a three-act play, complete with sets, props and costumes, Carman said.
When its new location opens, The Cave Collective will offer events every day of the week for youth and adults. Mondays will be dedicated craft nights with free art lessons, as well as time and space for “procrastinating artists” to gather and work on their projects. Tuesdays will be devoted to TED talk-like discussions about the arts and mental health. Wednesdays will be open mic nights, and Thursdays will be a rotating schedule of poetry jams and other activities.
Fridays and Saturdays will be music shows, and on Sunday mornings The Cave Collective will be open for those who want fellowship outside of a religious setting. The Cave Collective also will host classes, teen recovery groups, sexual assault survivor groups and more, Carman said.
A coffee shop is currently under construction, Carman said. It will sell Cave Collective Roast, a custom blend developed by Daily Adventure Coffee Company, a micro-roaster in Hisega. Coffee lovers can sample the custom blend March 27, when The Cave Collective will have a booth at the Black Hills Farmers Market. Carman said the coffee shop also will serve kombucha, tea and food, including vegan and gluten-free options.
Carman said The Cave Collective’s focus on arts and mental health evolved in part from his own experiences as a young adult.
“I dealt with a lot of family where abuse and addiction are commonplace things. I didn’t do good in school. I didn’t feel like I had a place in the world until I found the music scene in Rapid City, but the music scene never had a center — there were very rarely consistent venues,” he said.
Carman said a lot of people reached out during the pandemic to let himself and NaTasha know how much a physical location for The Cave Collective was missed.
“This is a space they need in the community. We didn’t realize how much people needed this space until we had to close down. It’s a home for a lot of people who don’t feel safe at school or don’t have a place where they found their people. This was their place,” Carman said.
“People’s mental health is already negatively affected by the pandemic and we saw fellowship was important, and it was important to us to provide it,” he said. “I know personally how life-changing the arts are and how important they are to members of the community. If you can throw a rock concert and save lives at the same time, why wouldn’t you?”
The Cave Collective will ultimately be the first piece of an arts and entertainment complex that’s going to develop in Aby’s Feed & Seed Building, Carman said.