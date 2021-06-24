Chamber Music Festival returns for 14th season with classes, concerts

The Chamber Music Festival of the Black Hills is back for its 14th season, bringing educational programs and a Classical Concert Series with sunny 1960s vibes.
CMFBH’s summer programming began this month with Discovery of Harps and Strings. It’s providing free instruments, lessons and music classes to all students in the Discovery program at General Beadle Elementary School in Rapid City. Instruction is provided by CMFBH’s professional musicians from throughout the United States.
“The pandemic has been a huge challenge for all of us in the arts world. Fortunately, our board, staff and musicians continue to maintain a strong impact on the community we serve and consider ourselves fortunate as we return to live concert events (and educational programming),” said Michael Hill, CMFBH executive director.
Discovery of Strings and Harp gives children the use of string instruments and harps with group instruction and ensemble performances. The program’s goal is to use the arts as a tool to overcome social and economic barriers while giving kids a unique opportunity to learn about music.
“The kids really love the (classes) as these are opportunities they haven’t had in the past,” Hill said.
CMFBH, in collaboration with the Black Hills Chamber Music Society, is hosting a Celebration of Strings June 27 and 28, and is hosting a masterclass. These events give students opportunities to perform and be mentored by experienced musicians. For more information about CMFBH’s educational events, go to cmfbh.org/education.html.
Musical Story Time
CMFBH also begins its free Musical Story Time: Teddy Bear Series this month. The story times are open to the public and are geared for younger children. Favorite children’s stories combine with popular classical music as professional musicians bring the story’s characters to life. Each story time features various stringed instruments and a harp. Children are encouraged to bring their teddy bears.
After Musical Story Time, children can try a “Musical Petting Zoo.” With guidance from professional musicians, kids will have the chance to play instruments that were featured in the story.
Musical Story Times are scheduled for the following dates and locations:
June 29 – Hill City Boys and Girls Club, 10 a.m.
June 30 – General Beadle Elementary School, Rapid City, 9:30 a.m.
July 6 – YMCA, Rapid City, 9:30 a.m.
July 7 -- General Beadle Elementary School, Rapid City, 9:30 a.m.
More story times may be added. An updated schedule will be posted at cmfbh.org/musical-story-time-teddy-bear-series.html.
Classical Concert Series
Classical music meets classic rock in the three-weekend Classical Concert Series. It’s packed with nostalgia adult music lovers will enjoy. All concerts will be at 7 p.m. at The Journey Museum and Learning Center in Rapid City. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. A cash bar will be available. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by calling the Journey box office, 605-394-6923.
July 9 and 10 - “Let the Sunshine In” celebrates the carefree summers of childhood. The program includes Peter Schickele’s toe-tapping “Piano Quintet,” the rhythmic and soulful melodies of William Grant Still-Ennanga, Vieuxtemps-Souvenir’s d’America’s tribute to all-American themes, and a powerful arrangement of “Amazing Grace” by Jennifer Higdon in honor of all we have lost this past year. The evening is rounded out with Queen’s iconic “Bohemian Rhapsody” and Let the Sunshine In, a medley of uplifting tunes from the 60s and 70s.
July 16 and 17 – “Vivaldi’s Four Seasons,” will be an evening of music by Antonio Vivaldi, J.S. Bach and The Doors.
July 23 and 24 – “Age of Aquarius,” highlights works by Lalo, Mozart, Schubert and the songs of Jerome Kern.
“Featured this season will be Grammy-awarded musicians, musicians from Atlanta Symphony, Minnesota Orchestra, St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, and faculty from the top educational institutions. They are very excited to return to performing live again for our Black Hills audience,” Hill said.
Adult music lovers might also appreciate the zen of Mindful Musical Moments, CMFBH’s selection of calming compositions that can be heard exclusively at cmfbh.org/mindful-musical-moments.html.
‘A Musical Fairy Tale’
‘A Musical Fairy Tale’ promises fun for all ages. CMFBH musicians will present an interactive 45-minute concert that allows children to be part of each performance.
July 13 - Hill City Public Library/Boys and Girls Club, 10 a.m.
July 14 – General Beadle Elementary School, Rapid City, 9:30 a.m.
July 19 – Homestake Opera House, Lead, 4 p.m.
CMFBH’s Classical Concert Series and its educational programming for its 14th season were made possible in part by a $20,000 Grant for Arts Projects award. The Chamber Music Festival is among the more than 1,100 projects throughout the United States totaling nearly $27 million that were selected during this second round of Grants for Arts Projects fiscal year 2021 funding.
“We are honored to receive this award and our placement among the top arts organizations in the U.S. This award celebrates our high artistic output and collaborative partnerships throughout the community. The arts have always been very strong in the Black Hills, and this support comes at a crucial moment as we return to live performances and direct educational programming,” Hill said.