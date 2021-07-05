Chamber Music Festival returns for 14th season with classes, concerts

The Chamber Music Festival of the Black Hills is back for its 14th season, bringing educational programs and a Classical Concert Series with sunny 1960s vibes.

CMFBH’s summer programming began this month with Discovery of Harps and Strings. It’s providing free instruments, lessons and music classes to all students in the Discovery program at General Beadle Elementary School in Rapid City. Instruction is provided by CMFBH’s professional musicians from throughout the United States.

“The pandemic has been a huge challenge for all of us in the arts world. Fortunately, our board, staff and musicians continue to maintain a strong impact on the community we serve and consider ourselves fortunate as we return to live concert events (and educational programming),” said Michael Hill, CMFBH executive director.

Musical Story Time

CMFBH also begins its free Musical Story Time: Teddy Bear Series this month. The story times are open to the public and are geared for younger children. Favorite children’s stories combine with popular classical music as professional musicians bring the story’s characters to life. Each story time features various stringed instruments and a harp. Children are encouraged to bring their teddy bears.