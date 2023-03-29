TAYA, internationally known for the worship song “Oceans,” is performing in Rapid City for the first time on Friday. She’s joining MercyMe and Micah Tyler for the Always Only Jesus Tour, where TAYA will introduce audiences to original music from her debut solo album.

“It’s been so much fun. It’s the first time I’ve been able to tour with my own band and getting to play songs off my new record. I’m having an absolute ball,” TAYA said of the tour. “I’m singing songs I’ve written (that are) my expression of who Jesus is to me…It’s really special for me to get to be on tour with MercyMe and come to Rapid City and to get to share these songs that have been living in my heart for years.”

“I’m learning so much and trying to glean from 25 years of MercyMe connecting people to God through song,” she said.

TAYA wrote the 14 songs on her self-titled album at home over two years, calling the project the silver lining of COVID-19 shutdowns. Fans who know her from UNITED and Hillsong worship music can expect a different mix from her album and upcoming performance here.

“Bring your expectations because we will sing some of the well-known songs – I will sing a song about water,” TAYA laughed. “It’s really just been all a joy getting to be a part of this (tour). Be ready for some new songs as well.”

TAYA’s album runs the gamut from music inspired by a fourth and fifth century evangelist to a “really uncomplicated” song she wrote for her friend’s preschool children to tell them who Jesus is, she said.

“I believe music is a gift from God. It’s something that when I read about heaven and God in the Bible, a lot of times it’s accompanied with music or beautiful sounds of singing and harmonies,” TAYA said. “This (album) is the first time I felt like I got to bring all of myself to a project. It’s all been a joy, truly, to get to bring an album to life.”

Born and raised in Lismore, Australia, TAYA has been singing her own original songs since age 3. She studied piano and cello for six years. She got involved in music and worship ministries at her church when she was about 13 and always knew she wanted to be a singer, she said.

She moved to Sydney, Australia, at age 21 to pursue her dream of becoming a recording artist but admits she had no idea how to do it. She worked in retail for about 8 years and auditioned for The Voice in Australia. Meanwhile, she’d been invited by Hillsong to sing backup vocals on one of their projects. She was invited back to sing a song, “Oceans” that became an international worship hit.

Her retail career came to an abrupt halt when Hillsong Church asked her if she could quit her job that day and join Hillsong’s United Boys on a tour to South Africa.

“A week later, the trajectory of my life completely changed, and it’s been zero to 100 for the last 10 years,” TAYA said.

During her tenure with UNITED and Hillsong Worship, TAYA performed live for more than 10 million people in 12 countries on six continents.

In addition to touring with MercyMe, another first this year is that TAYA will appear in “The Journey,” a music special from Andrea Bocelli. The film will be shown exclusively in theaters — including one location in Sioux Falls — beginning on Palm Sunday and screening during Easter week. In “The Journey” TAYA and other musical artists visited Italy to perform in some of the nation’s most historic venues, and to ride horses through the countryside discussing faith. Go to thejourney.movie to watch the movie trailer and find more information.

“It’s basically about where faith and culture have been meeting. Italy has a deep, rich history. We ride horses along Via Francigena. It’s an old road pilgrims used to take to get to the Holy Land,” TAYA said. “Andrea Bocelli is a devout Catholic… We get to join him on horseback (rides) and talk about faith and life and really the human experience and what we go through, and we share our faith.”

“The Journey” is visually stunning as well. TAYA praised the film’s beautiful cinematography and the gorgeous Italian landscape.

“I think God had fun making Italy,” she said.

After TAYA concludes the Always Only Jesus Tour, she will be a featured singer alongside Naomi Raine, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Natalie Grant on the nationwide “It’s Time” tour, starting April 25. Go to tayaofficial.com for more information about the singer, her new album and tour schedule.

The Always Only Jesus Tour concert will be at 7 p.m. Friday in Summit Arena at The Monument. Go to themonument.live/events/detail/mercyme23 for tickets and information.