Christmas carolers to perform downtown on Saturday

Christmas music with jazzy New Orleans flair will greet shoppers in downtown Rapid City on Saturday. Alexander’s Good Eggs will serenade businesses and restaurants during a new holiday event, Downtown Carols.

Alexander’s Good Eggs is a group of Black Hills musicians who will travel through downtown between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday. They’ll visit Victoria's Garden, Press Start, Celtic Connection, Prairie Edge, Heartfelt Embroidery, Vita Sana Olive Oil Company, Mary’s Mountain Cookies, Black Hills Barbershop, Tinder Box, Who’s Hobby House, Who's Toys, Elks Theatre, Black Hills Vinyl, Hay Camp Brewing Co., Vertex Sky Bar, Starbucks, Hotel Alex Johnson, St. Joe Antiques Mall, Independent Ale House, Bokujo Ramen, and the Alex Johnson Mercantile. More locations might be added. For a complete list of participating business and a map, visit downtownrapidcity.org/downtown-carols.

Trumpeter and composer Alex Massa, singer Rowan Grace, gypsy jazz guitarist Dylan Lewis, tubist Joel Adams and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and washboardist Randy McAllister will play holiday classics. The public is invited to join in caroling. Santa and Mrs. Claus will make a special appearance, as well.

Massa said shoppers and diners can look forward to familiar Christmas favorites played in the style of New Orleans jazz.

“We’re really excited for it,” Massa said. “I don’t think any of the music will be unexpected, but the style will be novel to this area. If people want to join us for a long period of time, they can feel comfortable following us from venue to venue and singing.”

Downtown Carols is a collaboration between the Downtown Rapid City Business Group and participating shops, restaurants and bars. Downtown Carols is designed to be a fun, festive event to spread holiday joy while introducing the community to business owners and their shops.

“There is something nostalgic about carolers during the holiday season,” said Domico Rodriguez, president and CEO of Main Street Square. “This is a great opportunity to have them visit downtown businesses spreading the holiday spirit.”

Massa might be one of the busiest musicians in the Black Hills this holiday season. In addition to Downtown Carols, Massa is performing in several Christmas and New Year’s concerts.

Alexander’s Good Eggs, joined by jazz and soul singer Sophia Beatty of Rapid City, perform live at 7 p.m. Dec. 13 on South Dakota Public Broadcasting.

On Dec. 18, Massa is performing all original music at The Cave Collective in downtown Rapid City at 7 p.m. Admission is $5. The Cave Collective is an alcohol- and drug-free venue.

Alex Massa & Friends will give a concert at noon Dec. 22 at Dahl Arts Center. Admission is free; donations are welcome. Massa describes the concert as a teaser for “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” the annual holiday concert he and his brother Chris Massa will headline the following night.

“The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 23 in the Historic Theater at the Performing Arts Center in Rapid City. Chris and Alex Massa, joined by a 12-piece band, take their audience on a trip down memory lane as they perform favorite holiday numbers.

“It’s a mix of musical styles. Chris and Danny Thornberg are doing all the musical arrangements so there will be a lot of traditional holiday numbers but arranged in styles people will be less familiar with, and a lot of jazz and swing,” Massa said. “I think people will be hearing one original composition.”

“We four special guests including my grandfather, Pastor Herb Cleveland. He’s going to be doing a reading of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’ with live musical accompaniment,” Massa said. “One of the big stars for the Christmas show is Adante Carter, who’s currently on tour with (the off-Broadway show) ‘Mean Girls.’”

“The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” is presented entirely by musicians and performers born and raised in the Black Hills.

“We’re really looking forward to it,” Massa said. “It’s a way for us to get together with friends new and old from the area and … bring it to the level and vision I’ve always wanted a production like this to be.”

Tickets for “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” are $25 adults, $12 for students with identification. Face masks are required. For tickets and information, go to app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=130690.

Massa will wrap up 2021 with the Black Hills Symphony Orchestra for “New Year’s Eve with the Davis Sisters.” The Davis Sisters are a pop group known for their intricate harmonies and a capella sound influenced by gospel, Motown, jazz and more.

“New Year’s Eve with the Davis Sisters” will be at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 in the Historic Theatre at the Performing Arts Center of Rapid City. Tickets are $32 to $17. Face masks are required. For tickets and information, go to bhsymphony.org/nye-with-the-davis-sisters.

