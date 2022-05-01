Circus, concert kick off month of entertainment

There’s something for arts lovers of all ages in May. This month’s entertainment begins Saturday with a Naja Shrine Circus performance and music from Rapid City Children’s Chorus.

Circus

May 1

The legendary three-ring Naja Shrine Circus will dazzle all ages with acrobats, wild animals and clowns at 2 p.m. in the Summit Arena at The Monument, Rapid City. Rides and more will be available before the performance and during intermission. Tickets are $12 to $24. Proceeds benefit Naja Shriners’ operations. Tickets and information: themonument.live/events/detail/circus2022

Comedy

May 6

The family-friendly laughs from Scared Scriptless Improv Show take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at Pure Bean Coffeehouse, Rapid City. $5 admission at the door. Get ready for witty one-liners, accidental plot twists, and genuine surprises when performers incorporate lines from the audience for unpredictable fun.

May 21

Steve Sabo headlines Stand-up Comedy Night at The Alex, 7 p.m., Hotel Alex Johnson ballroom, Rapid City. $15. Sabo is the author of “How to FAIL at Stand-Up Comedy,” and his new album “Put Away Wet” was released in April.

Concerts

May 1

Rapid City Children’s Chorus will present its Spring Concert at 2:30 p.m. at Christ Church, 1900 Evergreen Drive, Rapid City. Admission is a free-will offering at the door. Rapid City Children’s Chorus features young performers in grades four through eight.

May 6-7

Miner Brewing Music Series presents Jalan Crossland at 8:45 p.m. in the Miner Brewing Company taproom, Hill City. Crossland is nationally acclaimed by audiences, critics, and his musical peers as being a premier acoustic guitarist, banjo player, singer-songwriter and engaging showman. Tickets: $25 in person or online: minerbrewing.com/event/jalan-crossland-may6-2022/

May 7

The Shrine of Democracy Chorus will present its Annual Show: "Country Music -- The Evolution” at 2 and 7 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center, Rapid City. Special guests Kim and the Classics, the Black Hills Showcase Chorus, Dynamix, Black Hills Blend Quartet, Lame Johnny Creek, and Mixed Nuts will highlight this journey through country music. Tickets $10-$15. Tickets: performingartsrc.org or 605-394-1786

Dakota Choral Union presents an a capella evening with Kantorei at 7 p.m. at Holy Cross Chapel, Terra Sancta Retreat Center, Rapid City. The concert includes songs, madrigals, music by Debussy and Fissinger and more. Tickets $10 at the door; free for children 12 and younger.

May 13

Morgan Wallen: The Dangerous Tour, with special guests Hardy and Larry Fleet, will be in concert at 7 p.m. at The Monument, Rapid City. Wallen is performing sold-out shows nationwide and his album “Dangerous” is one of the biggest albums of the year. Tickets $62.75-$200.50. Tickets: themonument.live/events/detail/morganwallen22

May 15

Gordy Pratt, joined by Kenny Putnam, Rod Garnett, Lyle Berry, Jason Guthmiller, Paul Larson and Jonny and Shelly Iverson, will present “Gordy & Friends,” a fundraiser concert, at 2 p.m. at the High Plains Western Heritage Center, Spearfish. Proceeds will benefit construction of a new exterior sign for the center. Tickets $25. Tickets and information: westernheritagecenter.com/events/

May 17

The Rapid City Concert Association presents Sons of the Pioneers at 7 p.m. in the Fine Arts Theater at The Monument, Rapid City. Sons of the Pioneers are known as the original “singing cowboy” band. Founded by Roy Rogers in 1934, the band currently features Roy’s son Dusty. This legendary band is knows for favorites such as “Cool Water,” “Cimarron,” “Tumbling Tumbleweeds” and “Happy Trails.” Tickets: $5-$90. Tickets and information: info@rapidcityconcertassociation.com or The Monument box office, 605-394-4111 or themonument.live/events/detail/rcca-presents-sons-of-pioneers

May 29

Piano Ponderings with Kathryn Farruggia: “The Amazing Piano Through History,” will be at 2 p.m. at the Homestake Opera House, Lead. Farruggia has performed internationally and now lives in Lead, where she has given several concerts at the Historic Homestake Opera House. General admission tickets: $12. Tickets and information: onthestage.tickets/show/homestake-opera-house/piano-ponderings-with-kathryn-farruggia-the-amazing-piano-through-history-33516/tickets

Dance

May 7

The Academy of Dance Arts presents “The Quiltmaker’s Gift” at 1 and 5 p.m. in the Fine Arts Theater at The Monument, Rapid City. More than 250 dancers will celebrate the joy of giving through two fable-inspired performances about a greedy monarch, a generous quiltmaker and her wise cat, whose lives are sewn together through a magical journey. Tickets $19-$39. Tickets: themonument.live/events/detail/academyofdance2022

May 14

Prima School of Dancing presents “Prima’s Toy Story 2022” at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., followed by “The Heart of a Champion” at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the Fine Arts Theater at The Monument, Rapid City. “Toy Story” celebrates the seasons of childhood and growing up, and “The Heart of a Champion” showcases all the qualities that make champions. Tickets $19-$35.50. Tickets: themonument.live/events/detail/prima-school-of-dance-2022

Films

May 31

Films from the 2022 Black Hills Film Festival will be screened at 7 p.m. at the Matthews Opera House in Spearfish. The evening begins with a free reception with light refreshments at 6 p.m. in the Matthews Opera House lobby. The Black Hills Film Festival showcases South Dakota-produced films and films shot on location in South Dakota. The evening’s lineup features a short film, “Into the Circle,” about a resilient Indigenous family; “The Sound of Us” about the power of music; and a short documentary about “The Yellow Jacket,” a sculpture created by South Dakota’s Artist Laureate Dale Lamphere. Tickets $10; general admission seating. A cash bar and popcorn will sell refreshments throughout the films.

Performances

May 5-9

The comedic farce “See How They Run" comes to the Homestake Opera House, Lead. Showtimes are 7 p.m. May 5, 6, 7 and 9, and 2 p.m. May 8. Going in and out four doors of an English vicarage are an American actor now stationed with the Air Force in England, an American actress, a cockney maid who’s seen too many American movies, an old maid who "touches alcohol for the first time in her life," four men who appear to be clergymen, and a sedate Bishop. Tickets $15-$20. Tickets and information: onthestage.tickets/show/homestake-opera-house/see-how-they-run-62827/about

May 6-8, 13-15, and 20-22

Black Hills Community Theatre presents "33 Variations" in the Studio Theater at the Performing Arts Center, Rapid City. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. May 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, and 2 p.m. May 8, 15 and 22. In the early 19th century, frequently ill and profoundly deaf, Ludwig van Beethoven spent four of his last eight years composing “Variations on a Waltz by A. Diabelli.” In the early 21st century, musicologist Dr. Katherine Brandt spent the last year of her life resisting the onslaught of Lou Gehrig’s Disease. This production includes adult situations and language. Tickets $16-$26. Tickets and information: Performing Arts Center Box Office, 605-394-1786 or online, bhct.org

May 7-8

The Page-to-Stage Reader’s Theater Experience: “Love, Loss and What I Wore,” will be presented at Matthews Opera House in Spearfish. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Written by Nora and Delia Ephron, this funny, touching and compelling script is an intimate collection of stories about women, clothes and memories. Each show will be followed by a meet-and-greet with the cast. Admission is $5 at the door.

May 14-15

The Page-to-Stage Reader’s Theater Experience: “The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds” will be presented at Matthews Opera House in Spearfish. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. This play focuses on a frowzy, acid-tongued mother who wreaks petty vengeance on everyone around her, including her two daughters. However, her youngest daughter exhibits an intuitive gift for science and proves that something beautiful and full of promise can emerge from even the most barren, afflicted soil. Each show will be followed by a meet-and-greet with the cast. Admission is $5 at the door.

May 19-21, 26-28

Seraphim Theatrical Entertainment presents the comic musical “Little Shop of Horrors” at 7:30 p.m. at 1124 Kansas City St., Rapid City. Meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names "Audrey II" in honor of his co-worker crush. Audrey II promises unending fame and fortune for down-and-out Seymour as long as he keeps feeding the plant blood. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II's intent for global domination. This show is recommended for ages 13 and older. Tickets $17 for general admission. Tickets: onthestage.tickets/show/seraphim-theatrical-entertainment/little-shop-of-horrors-43965/tickets

May 21-22

The Page-to-Stage Reader’s Theater Experience: “A Gap in Generations” will be presented at Matthews Opera House in Spearfish. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. This comedic farce explodes with belly laughs as the readers discover a square in old Bologna filled with characters who could have strayed from any of Shakespeare’s classic tales. Each show will be followed by a meet-and-greet with the cast. Admission is $5 at the door.

May 28-29

The Page-to-Stage Reader’s Theater Experience: “Dark Secrets” (or “I Know What You Did”) will be presented at Matthews Opera House in Spearfish. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Two sisters with a bad case of sibling rivalry find themselves faced with unexpected and sometimes hilarious consequences, trying to test the theory that everyone has at least one secret they don’t want anyone to know. Each show will be followed by a meet-and-greet with the cast. Admission is $5 at the door.

