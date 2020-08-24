Civic Center announces Celtic Throne performances in October

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

From Golden Globe-nominated composer Brian Byrne (Heartbeat of Home) comes Celtic Throne, a majestic new musical score for a brand-new Irish dance production from Herbert W. Armstrong College and Armstrong Dance in Edmond, Okla.

The Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Fine Arts Theater will host two performances of Celtic Throne on Sunday, October 11 at 2 p.m., and Monday, October 12 at 7 p.m.

Celtic Throne—The Royal Journey of Irish Dance explores the ancient origins of Irish step dance and celebrates the millennia-long journey of a music-and-dance-loving people as they migrate from the ancient Near East to Ireland, Scotland, England and the United States. Infused with innovative choreography, dazzling costumes, spectacular lighting and projection, Celtic Throne is an epic production.

“Celtic Throne combines Byrne’s powerful, cinematic musical score with hard- and soft-shoe Irish dancing, all set against epic imagery of Ireland, the Scottish Highlands, scenes from the British Empire and traditional America. This show is a stonking celebration of the British Isles and the United States. It is guaranteed to leave audiences thrilled and inspired,” said co-director Brad Macdonald. “Bring the entire family for an unforgettable experience!”