Civic Center announces Celtic Throne performances in October

From Golden Globe-nominated composer Brian Byrne (Heartbeat of Home) comes Celtic Throne, a majestic new musical score for a brand-new Irish dance production from Herbert W. Armstrong College and Armstrong Dance in Edmond, Okla.
The Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Fine Arts Theater will host two performances of Celtic Throne on Sunday, October 11 at 2 p.m., and Monday, October 12 at 7 p.m.
Celtic Throne—The Royal Journey of Irish Dance explores the ancient origins of Irish step dance and celebrates the millennia-long journey of a music-and-dance-loving people as they migrate from the ancient Near East to Ireland, Scotland, England and the United States. Infused with innovative choreography, dazzling costumes, spectacular lighting and projection, Celtic Throne is an epic production.
“Celtic Throne combines Byrne’s powerful, cinematic musical score with hard- and soft-shoe Irish dancing, all set against epic imagery of Ireland, the Scottish Highlands, scenes from the British Empire and traditional America. This show is a stonking celebration of the British Isles and the United States. It is guaranteed to leave audiences thrilled and inspired,” said co-director Brad Macdonald. “Bring the entire family for an unforgettable experience!”
Irish-born Brian Byrne is a multi-award-winning film and television composer, songwriter and producer whose wife is lyricist Kasey Jones, a native Oklahoman. Byrne composed music for Heartbeat of Home and has collaborated with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Katy Perry, Bono, Barbara Streisand, Josh Groban, Sinead O’Connor, Kelly Clarkson and Sarah McLachlan, to name a few.
The Armstrong Dance troupe is comprised of over 30 Irish dancers from around the world, including Britain, Australia, Canada and the United States, ranging in age from 22 to just four years old. The troupe is comprised of students from the Carey Academy in England and the Maguire Academy in America, some of whom have competed with great success in top Irish dance competitions, including Worlds, All Irelands, Great Britain and North American Nationals.
Tickets to Celtic Throne—The Royal Journey of Irish Dance go on sale Friday, August 28, and range from $20-45 for adults ages 18 and up and are $15 for youth aged 5-17. Discounted tickets for military/veterans are $25, and $20 for college students. Reservations are required. For tickets visit GOTMINE.COM, call 1-800-GOT-MINE or visit the Civic Center Box Office or the EAFB Outdoor Recreation area in person.
