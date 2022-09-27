Classics cruise into downtown for Saturday car show

Returning for its 12th year, the Cruiser Car Show will bring a bevy of classic cars and more to downtown Rapid City this weekend.

Car aficionados can look forward to seeing a mix of classic cars and hot rods in this year’s show, according to Kate Shelton, events and marketing coordinator for Main Street Square.

“We have cars coming from all over South Dakota and as far (away) as Florida,” Shelton said.

The Cruiser Car Show will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Vehicles will park throughout downtown for display and judging, while Main Street Square will offer live music, food trucks, a beverage garden and a K-9 demonstration by the Rapid City Police Department.

“This event is special because it is in collaboration with the Rapid City Police Department,” said Domico Rodriguez, president/CEO of Main Street Square. “It’s an opportunity for the RCPD to get involved in the community and be seen in a different light. Also, it’s great for downtown because it brings a lot of foot traffic.”

Rapid City Police Department’s K-9 Demonstration is scheduled for 2 to 2:45 p.m. at Main Street Square. The K-9 Unit is comprised of three officers who are paired with dual-purpose canines that are certified for patrol and narcotics detection. These teams are on call 365 days a year to respond to a variety of situations.

After the K-9 demonstration, Kim and the Classics will take the stage at Main Street Square to perform old-time rock and roll from to 5:30 p.m.

The Cruiser Car Show will conclude with an awards presentation at 5:45 p.m.

All vehicles must be registered to be included in the judging. Pre-registration is open until noon Friday. Go to mainstreetsquare.org/cruiser to pre-register. Registration will be available Saturday morning before the Cruiser Car Show, but spaces are limited to the first 400 vehicles.

Cruiser Car Show participants may enter through registration by turning onto Main Street from Fifth Street. Parking attendants will guide drivers to their designated parking spaces within the closure area.

Car show spectators are encouraged to park in the city parking ramp, in city lots, south of St. Joseph Street and east of Fifth Street. General public parking within the event closure area will be prohibited after 10 a.m. All streets will reopen at 8 p.m.

Street closures will include Main Street between Fifth Street and Mt. Rushmore Road, Seventh Street between Apolda Street and St. Joseph Street, and Sixth Street between the parking ramp entrance north of Main Street and St. Joseph Street.