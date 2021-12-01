Clint Black, wife and daughter performing Friday at The Monument

Grammy-winning singer Clint Black is thrilled to share the spotlight on his current tour. Black’s “Mostly Hits & The Mrs. Tour” is coming to Rapid City on Friday, and it’s the first full tour Black and his wife, actress and singer Lisa Hartman Black, are doing together.

The Blacks’ concert in Rapid City will be at 8 p.m. Friday in the Fine Arts Theatre at The Monument. Tickets are $47.50 to $107.50 and can be purchased at themonument.live.

Lisa Hartman Black and Clint Black are known for recording their number one hit “When I Said I Do.” The couple also performed as the Snow Owls during the fourth season of the TV series “The Masked Singer.” “Mostly Hits & The Mrs.” is a true family affair because the couple’s daughter, singer-songwriter Lily Pearl Black, has joined her parents for the full tour. Rapid City will be the sixth stop on the tour.

“It’s fantastic for our little family to be out traveling together like this, but it’s also making for a really good show,” Clint said Monday. “Our daughter is really bringing the goods, so watching her rise to the occasion and watching Lisa doing a throwback to (the prime-time drama) ‘Knot’s Landing,’ that’s a lot of fun.”

“I have a few bits with the audience that always get laughs. … We have a couple of other special moments that wouldn’t be anticipated. We’re loving the show,” Clint said. “Lily does one of her favorite Carrie Underwood songs and really nails it.”

Lily, 20, recorded a duet “Magical Christmas” with her father that is included on the reissued “The Clint Black Christmas Collection.” Lily studied for two years at Belmont University’s School of Music, and now she’s taking a gap year to tour with her parents.

“I created a home study program for her in artist development to keep her going,” Clint said. “She has a vocal quality and range that’s just amazing.”

Clint chuckles when he says fans can expect a longer show on the “Mostly Hits & The Mrs.” tour, in part because touring with his wife and daughter means more costume changes.

“We’re working around all their wardrobe changes. They have about five each and I have none,” he laughed.

“We’ll be doing something from my new album ‘Out of Sane,’ and a couple of cuts from past albums because the audiences really respond to them and then a few unexpected moments with the ladies,” he said. “It’ll be mostly my hit songs and … there will be some Christmas songs. … Audiences really want to hear the hits.”

“The reaction I’ve been getting is the longer you play, the better. It really has to feel like you could still do more – that’s only way to leave the audience,” he said. “You don’t want to leave them thinking ‘That was plenty.’”

Released in June, “Out of Sane” is Clint’s 12th studio album, and he produced it himself. The album’s lead track is a piano ballad “America (Still In Love With You),” which is a tribute to the values of the United States in the midst of this divisive era.

Clint is enjoying being back on tour, joking that he “lost his day job” when the COVID-19 pandemic sidelined live concerts for awhile. During that downtime, Clint launched a couple of other ventures for his fans. He started Clint Black Cowboy Coffee, a limited variety of dark roast blends created for him in Texas, he said.

He’s also halfway through taping the second season of “Talking in Circles,” a television series he pitched to Circle, a country music network.

“The whole inspiration is conversations I would have with artists in green rooms, and I’d be thinking ‘fans would have loved to hear that.’ The network has been very encouraging to talk about whatever we want,” Clint said. “I want my guests to feel at home and make them feel comfortable. It’s a well done show.”

His tour and television show are the latest achievements in a career than has spanned more than three decades. Clint has sold more than 20 million records, earned 22 number one singles and been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Clint has won nearly two dozen gold and platinum awards in the United States and Canada, plus a Grammy and awards from the Country Music Association, the Academy of Country Music and American Music Awards.

