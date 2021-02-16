annie 02 18

Dear Annie: My grandchildren are not allowed to receive gifts from me. I crocheted a scarf, and it was tossed in a dumpster. I bought earrings, and the post was broken. You get the picture. So, I have been putting money in the bank instead. Problem solved? No!

Now when a passbook indicates that my grandchild has $7,000 in the bank, there is a sarcastic comment that it won't even be enough to buy a book in college. I ignore the statements because I know where they come from, and there is no reason for me to upset my son. Problem solved? No.

Now, I understand that the problem is that he feels ignored in my company. It's not that we don't speak to one another. We do. I think that the attention-getting tactics are frustrating for my son because they no longer warrant a reaction from me. They're predicable after so many years. Why bother addressing such behavior? It only reenforces it. -- Hurt Grandma