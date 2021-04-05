annie 04 07

Dear Annie: My sister-in-law has been living with her parents for over a year, after her college graduation ceremony was canceled because of COVID-19. My wife and sister-in-law don't get along well with their parents, so she's been very unhappy there.

We invited her to our wedding last November. It was just the three of us, and she acted as our officiant. After the ceremony, she threw a temper tantrum. We ended up having to cancel our dinner plans and go straight back to the hotel.

After the wedding, our plan was for the three of us to find an apartment and live together. We supported her in getting her driver's license, by riding around with her so she could get driving practice. We pushed her to find a job she claims to love. We tried to help her, while she complained about "adulting."

Three days before my birthday in January, out of the blue, she sent me several long, hurtful text messages. She told me everything she doesn't like about me. A lot of what she said about me wasn't even true, and I'm not sure where she got it from. My wife confronted her, and she said it's not her fault because she was just writing her thoughts and didn't mean to send them.