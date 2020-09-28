annie 09 30

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Annie: Almost four years ago, I had a double mastectomy, and five months prior to that, a complete hysterectomy! Over time, I have had 19 surgeries. Needless to say, I haven't felt very good about myself. In fact, I've felt pretty low more times than I can count.

Then I found out that my husband has been looking up ubersex, dating sites and free Facebook hookups and multiple similar sites. I don't know for sure if he has actually met with anyone. He doesn't know that I know, at least for now. I've put up with a lot throughout our relationship, including his addiction troubles.

I've never been the kind to let someone else define my worth, but I've lost any self-esteem I've ever had! I'm not a weak woman at all. I've fought hard over the last several years to be here for my family and myself.

My husband won't touch me or even look at me if I'm changing, and that hurts! This act that's so intimate from someone so close to me has made me feel so unsexy and not wanted! My relationship has never been easy, but I've fought for it, and at times, so has he. But this time, I feel like in order to heal myself, I need to find myself by myself. His actions have really impacted me! Any insight helps. -- Lost in My Own Head