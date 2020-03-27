CATHIE DRAINE: Special to the Journal

Initially, as the current virus crisis looked to spread to America, I was calm, reflecting that as a child I remember the polio epidemic in Rapid City in the mid-'40s and rationing books during World War II. Clear in my memory is a bag of white oleaginous substance containing a small orange pill that, as a treat or possibly my contribution to the war effort, I was tasked to crush and knead until the mystery mass, aided by imagination, became a butter substitute.
Later as adults, we lived and worked in the tropics of west Africa in the specter of Lhasa fever and cholera. There and in Indonesia we experienced regular and large shortages of food, or cooking oil or propane. Several times cities were closed by military order.
Equipped with crisis-response experience we thought we were maintaining a calm order at here at home. But we failed. The dog is sleeping in the bathtub again and the cat is attacking and eating any available foodstuffs. A blueberry muffin, a plastic bag of powdered milk and an entire container of fish food were recent “kills”.
BUT IT IS SPRING! ... somewhere ... and numerous garden sites on the Web are positing that, possibly as a fear response, but more probably as good common sense, there is an increased interest in having home vegetable gardens this year. One site suggested that Victory gardens (a WWII artifact) should appear this year. My feeling is a garden by any other name is still a garden. State Cooperative Extension offices are preparing basic garden information for “newbies”. (Google ‘Good Gardening Videos.com’ for an abundance of good ideas and education.)
Remember also that being out of doors in the sunshine and fresh air is amazingly restorative — good for the body and the mind. A 2009 study in the Journal of Environmental Health states that being in sunlight improves cognitive function. Being out of doors — in a garden, in a park, on a walk, on a bicycle, on a skateboard, walking with the dog — reduces feelings of loneliness and increases feelings of wellbeing. Do it.
It is important to reflect that while activity out of doors is beneficial, so also is behavior that is contemplative, meditative, soothing. No one states this better than contemporary American educator and philosopher Wendell Berry.
Read this three times a day after meals while taking deep, calming breaths:
The Peace of the Wild Things
When despair for the world grows in me
and I wake in the night at the least sound
in fear of what my life and my children’s lives may be,
I go and lie down where the wood drake
rests in his beauty on the water, and the great heron feeds.
I come into the peace of wild things
who do not tax their lives with forethought
of grief. I come into the presence of still water.
And I feel above me the day-blind stars
waiting with their light. For a time
I rest in the grace of the world and am free.
