heloise 02 02

Dear Heloise: My husband and our two boys like to hunt for game birds such as duck or pheasant, but wild game often has a "gamey" flavor that I don't like. In order to get rid of that undertone of wild game, I soak the birds in buttermilk (after the feathers are removed) overnight in the refrigerator. When I'm ready to cook them, I take them out, one at a time, and roll them in flour or breadcrumbs. The gamey flavor is gone by then.

I also add buttermilk to pancakes and biscuit mix to give them a richer taste. -- Diane L., Red Bank, Tennessee

Dear Heloise: My son is coming home on leave soon, and he asked me to make the pumpkin bread that he loves so much. Would you reprint it so I can make it for one of our boys in uniform? -- Emma H., Oklahoma City

Emma, I certainly will. You'll need:

1 2/3 cups flour

1 1/4 cups sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 eggs, slightly beaten

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1 cup canned pumpkin

Sift together the dry ingredients. Add nuts and mix well. Set aside. Combine remaining ingredients and add to dry ingredients. Mix just enough to blend. Pour into a 9-inch-by-5-inch-by-3-inch greased and floured loaf pan. Bake at 350 F for 60-75 minutes.

Dear Heloise: I have a cheese grater, but I usually ended up grating my fingertips along with the cheese. Finally, my sister suggested that I put a thimble on my index finger to save me from injuring that finger. -- Pamela F., West Fargo, N.D.

Dear Heloise: My husband had a heart attack a few months ago, so I've been very careful to avoid fried foods in his diet. Instead of browning meatballs, which he dearly loves, in butter or oil, I bake them. I spray nonstick cooking oil in a casserole dish, put the meatballs in (do not layer) and bake for 35 to 45 minutes at 350 F. Then I add the meatballs to a low-calorie sauce. Not only has this been beneficial to keep my husband's cholesterol down, it also has helped him shed the extra 20 pounds he was carrying. -- June S., Kokomo, Indiana

Dear Heloise: I always have leftover rice, so I add peas, scallions, mushrooms, chicken or whatever else I have in the refrigerator and reheat it the next day for lunch. Always tastes great. -- Lori A., St. Petersburg, Florida

