heloise 02 19

Dear Heloise: Both my husband and I work as financial planners, and we've noticed a serious trend over the past 25 years. A large number of American families do not have an emergency fund set aside to help themselves when an unexpected expense comes along. We usually tell people to have their bank automatically transfer money from their paycheck to a savings account. The amount depends on the person's financial situation, but even if they have credit card debt, they still need to set aside funds for a broken water heater, new tires or whatever. And they need to stop impulse buying. Ask yourself whether you really need that item and how it will benefit you to have it. You might be surprised at how much you'll save if you control your spending habits. -- Kathryn and James S., Dallas, Texas