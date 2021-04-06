heloise 04 08

Dear Heloise: Will you help settle an argument? What is the order of operations for dental hygiene? Brush, floss, rinse? Floss, brush, rinse, or rinse, floss brush? -- So Confused, via email in N.Y.

So Confused, let's take a look. First thing in the morning, you may be tempted to grab a glug of mouthwash and then brush and floss. Resist.

Especially if your mouthwash contains fluoride, you'll want the wash to sit on your teeth as you go about your day. Use mouthwash last.

Experts are divided on whether brushing first or flossing first is ideal. You need to floss every day, but only once a day, so many dentists advise to brush, floss, then rinse.

However, flossing first ensures that food particles are swept out, which can make for a more thorough brushing.

As long as you're doing all three tasks, your oral hygiene should stay on track. Check with your dentist for what she recommends. -- Heloise

P.S. Never flush dental floss. Dispose of it in the trash.

Dear Heloise: Remember wicker from the 1980s? It appears to be making a comeback! But what is wicker? A fiber? -- Shauna S. in Tennessee