heloise 04 23

Dear Heloise: In response to the reader who found money hidden around her mother-in-law's house, we had a similar experience. We found money hidden in our dad's house after he moved to assisted living. He told us places to look: under the carpet, inside picture frames between the picture and cardboard backing, and various other places.

The most creative hiding place was in the toilet tank. He partially filled a mayo jar with sand for weight and placed a roll of almost $5,000 in it. He added more sand to cover it and then into the tank it went! We never would have looked there if he hadn't told us. We deposited about $15,000 into his account the next day. We're grateful he was such a sharp cookie. -- Grateful in California

Dear Heloise: Regarding your article "Hidden Treasures Everywhere," I was reminded of emptying my mother's home after her passing in 1990. She was also a product of the Great Depression and had a large number of valuables hidden throughout her home. Some of our discoveries were covered in your reader's letter, but my mom had a few other spots that readers might want to check.

She had many sets of sheets in her linen closet, and slipped inside the "ugly sheets" in the very back was over $3,000 in hundred dollar bills. Hundred dollar bills were also stashed in what at first glance appeared to be unopened Avon bottle boxes, as well as behind framed pictures of grandkids that were on her dresser. The biggest surprise was when we were getting ready to have the home interior repainted before putting it up for sale.

As we were taking down the decades-old drapes, we found several diamond and gold dinner rings hidden in the drapery hems. Additionally, last year we were cleaning out my mother-in-law's sewing room and discovered a loaded derringer at the bottom of a box of thread. Just a reminder to leave no stone unturned. -- Joe Nottingham, Beaumont, California

Dear Heloise: An easy and inexpensive way to cook a chuck roast or other less-expensive cut of beef is by cooking it in beer. Put the beef in a slow cooker, add one 16-ounce can of beer, some barbecue sauce and diced onions to taste. Cook on low for six to eight hours.

The meat will be fork-tender and can be used for sandwiches. The next day, cook potatoes and carrots in the slow cooker. Add the beef and the sauce. It makes great beef stew! Jazz it up with hot peppers, if you like. -- Lois Paul, Port Republic, Virginia

Dear Heloise: I read your column in the Carlisle, Pennsylvania, Sentinel. Please keep it up. The question about taking the correct meds at the correct time also can be solved by placing a week's worth of all medications in a med-planner box. They are available in two times a day and four times a day. I use this to manage my own and my husband's meds. I fill it every one or two weeks. The peace of mind from error elimination makes the effort of filling them worthwhile. -- C.F., via email

