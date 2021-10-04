heloise 10 06

Dear Heloise: When I bought some bananas I found I had gnats! How do I keep gnats away from my fruit and out of my house? -- Betsy L., Muncie, Indiana

Betsy, when you buy a bunch of bananas, put them on a banana hanger and place them in the sink. Run cold water over the whole bunch of bananas. Leave them there in the sink to dry, and once they are dry you can put them on the counter. Your gnats will be gone. -- Heloise

Dear Heloise: I've found that fresh lemon juice squeezed over steamed veggies improves the flavor. And if you don't have vinegar in the house, you can use lemon juice and olive oil for a salad dressing. I also freeze lemon juice in ice cube trays and use them in iced tea. When I prepare fish, I use a fresh lemon and squeeze the juice in my hands to remove odors. -- Amy F., Park City, Utah

Dear Heloise: I always had a hard time when a recipe called for lemon or orange zest. Finally, I started using a grater. Now I save the zest in plastic bags and freeze them to use later in baking various cookies and cupcakes. -- Lilly R., Peekskill, N.Y.