heloise 10 16

Dear Readers: The dishwasher in our homes is an essential kitchen appliance for many of us. We use it daily and fill it with pots, pans, cooking utensils and just about everything we use for the preparation of our food. But it can also be utilized to clean a variety of other items you have around your house.

The following can be placed in the dishwasher for cleaning, but wash them separately from dishes: flip-flops, small plastic toys, brushes and combs (with hair removed), and cotton baseball caps (not old or valuable wool ones). You also can put in sink stoppers, sponges, stove grates and removable shelves from the refrigerator. -- Heloise