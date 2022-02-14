horoscope 02 19

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HH Your ambition is aroused because your ruler Mars is at the top of your chart where it will stay until the beginning of March.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Your desire to travel in the next several weeks is strong. You want to travel for pleasure. You also want the pleasure of learning.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Be patient with others if you encounter squabbles about inheritances, shared property, shared debt or who is responsible for what.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Avoid unnecessary conflict with others, which might arise because Mars is opposite your sign now and for the next few weeks.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHH This is a fortunate time for you because it's easy for you to work hard and do whatever you need to do to get better organized.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH This is a playful time for you. It's also an excellent time if you are involved in sports, especially competitive sports.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Busy activity continues where you live now and for the next few weeks. This could trigger domestic strife or angst.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH The tempo of your everyday life is accelerating with errands and short trips. In addition, you have strong opinions now, and you're not afraid to express them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH You're proactive right now when it comes to making money, as well as spending it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHH For the next several weeks, your physical energy level will be high. This is good news, because it means that you will accomplish a lot.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHHH You might feel frustrated today and in the next few weeks because you feel you're not getting credit for your work.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHH Physical activities with friends, such as athletics, especially competitive athletics, will appeal to you today and for the next few weeks.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0