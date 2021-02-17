horoscope 02 19

ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH Today generates a hectic pace. A chance to correct ongoing problems at work will present itself. Gather information and sharpen your skills.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Finance is always one of your favorite topics, but this is especially true today. There can be some confusion concerning your monetary circumstances.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH The present nobility in you will be highly visible at work today and make an impression on influential individuals.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH The idea of being your own best friend in developing a healthy lifestyle must be embraced. Don't lose focus or shift your priorities.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH Today generates active and interesting social professional contacts. A dynamic friend is an absolute inspiration.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH Extra recognition is coming your way at work. Demonstrate your capabilities in situations that promise to facilitate advancement.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH Today is energetic. You want to win every competition, and travel plans and study will be important.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Today brings a glimpse into the motivations of others at work. Prepare for a few secrets to come to light.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH True happiness in a really good relationship or partnership can be attained. Be especially patient and very sincere.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH Today emphasizes how associates impact your well-being. Avoid those who upset you. Be sure to get a second opinion concerning health care.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH You'll be more visible in your professional sphere and could acquire a bit of fame. Return to a creative project that was abandoned.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HH Today creates a stir in your home and family sector. Seek ways to make your residence more comfortable. A family member can be a trifle volatile.