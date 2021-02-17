horoscope 02 19

HHHHH Today is energetic. You want to win every competition, and travel plans and study will be important.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Today brings a glimpse into the motivations of others at work. Prepare for a few secrets to come to light.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH True happiness in a really good relationship or partnership can be attained. Be especially patient and very sincere.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHH Today emphasizes how associates impact your well-being. Avoid those who upset you. Be sure to get a second opinion concerning health care.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHHH You'll be more visible in your professional sphere and could acquire a bit of fame. Return to a creative project that was abandoned.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HH Today creates a stir in your home and family sector. Seek ways to make your residence more comfortable. A family member can be a trifle volatile.

