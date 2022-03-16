horoscope 03 17

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH You don't feel much like working. Nevertheless, some ideas percolating on the back burner of your mind might lead to new ways to make money.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH You love your creature comforts, and today is a pleasure-loving day. Enjoy social outings, fun times with kids, sports events and the arts.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH This is a feel-good day, partly because you feel that you can rest on your laurels. Parents or bosses and VIPs approve of you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Travel plans might change suddenly today. Something fun might suddenly drop in your lap. Enjoy meeting people from other cultures.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHH This is a tricky day because something unexpected might arise regarding shared property, inheritances or the financial support you receive.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH This is a great day for you because the Moon is in your sign dancing with Jupiter, which will tend to make you too generous with others.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Even though you are focused on getting better organized at this time, today you feel a bit lazy. That's OK. Take time off for good behavior.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH An unexpected invitation might come your way today. Conversely, social plans might suddenly change. Someone might disappoint you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Stock the fridge, because unexpected company might arrive today. Something will change your home routine.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHH This is a lovely day to make contact with siblings, relatives and neighbors, because you feel friendly and generous to others.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHH Be careful of financial decisions and shopping today, because you're tempted to make impulse purchases. Check your finances.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HH Relations with partners and close friends will be pleasant today, in part because you feel warm and generous to others.

