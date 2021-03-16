horoscope 03 20

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH Try your hand at writing a blog, journal or memoir. Recording a podcast might be more your style.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH Fill your environment with scents, colors, plants and flowers. If you have a garden, dig deep into the dirt.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH You might get that call you've been waiting for. A job opportunity or interview request will make your day. Be cautious about revealing too much.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Conserve your energy. Get your creative juices flowing. Find a space where you can sink your teeth into an artistic project.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHH Laugh with friends today. Share a meal at a restaurant you've always wanted to try. It is fine to gossip, but do not divulge intimate details.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Someone you met at a party might turn out to be a professional contact. Follow up as soon as you can.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)