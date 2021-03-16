horoscope 03 20

ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH Try your hand at writing a blog, journal or memoir. Recording a podcast might be more your style.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH Fill your environment with scents, colors, plants and flowers. If you have a garden, dig deep into the dirt.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH You might get that call you've been waiting for. A job opportunity or interview request will make your day. Be cautious about revealing too much.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Conserve your energy. Get your creative juices flowing. Find a space where you can sink your teeth into an artistic project.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Laugh with friends today. Share a meal at a restaurant you've always wanted to try. It is fine to gossip, but do not divulge intimate details.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Someone you met at a party might turn out to be a professional contact. Follow up as soon as you can.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Viewing a vacation website may arouse your restlessness. Think about a future trip overseas. If that is not feasible, search for a closer destination.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH Start the day with an early morning walk or run. A business offer may fall in your lap. This could be the start of a new income stream.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Contact a friend who can help you network with likeminded people. Spend the evening at home with someone you love.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH It's a perfect day to play catch-up. Background music makes household chores less boring. Exercise and fresh air will energize you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Think outside the box and plan a project with a friend who shares your vision. Surprise someone from the past with a phone call or text.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Today is unpredictable where your family is concerned. Someone may suggest changing your home or moving to a new location.