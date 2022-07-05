horoscope 07 06

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Do what you can to keep the peace at home today, because harmony where you live is important for your own happiness.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Be patient when talking to siblings, relatives or daily contacts today. This is the kind of day where tempers will flare because people are ready to clash.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HH Money squabbles might occur today. They could be about anything -- the cost of a social event, money spent on kids, a romantic gift (or the lack of it).

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HH Tread carefully, because arguments with parents, bosses and the police might take place today. Tension at home is likely.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHH Your day will be happier today if you are patient with relatives, siblings and daily contacts. Sometimes you have to agree to disagree.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Money squabbles are possible today. Or you might have a dispute about shared responsibilities or who owns what. Yes, this is a prickly day.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HH With the Moon in your sign today, you might be a bit more emotional than usual. Therefore, do what you can to keep the peace with partners.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HH Be smart and steer clear of controversial subjects like politics, religion and racial issues, to name a few, because arguments will quickly arise.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Whether you are involved in a social outing, a fun lunch or a sports event, be smart and zip your lip if tempers begin to flare.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHH Today the Moon is at the top of your chart and the Sun is directly opposite you, which means they are at odds with each other.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HH You want to make the world a better place. This is why many of you are involved in recycling, unions and movements that fight for the underdog.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HH Financial matters might come to a head today, especially if they relate to vacations, the entertainment world, children or sports.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0