horoscope 08 04

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH This is an excellent day for doing any kind of mental work, because you will be more attentive than usual to details and will use special techniques.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH This is a good day to express your thoughts to others and tell people where you stand on issues. You feel a bit prankish today!

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Today you want to sidestep any confrontations, especially with family or someone at home. How well does where you live meet your needs?

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Conversations with others will go well today. You might meet new people. Stay busy, because this is not a good day to settle down and relax.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHH Today you will be more concerned than usual with business and commercial affairs. You might be interested in shopping.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Mercury is in your sign, which definitely helps you express your point of view to others. Your mind will move very quickly from topic to topic.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Today you will be inclined to keep your opinions to yourself and not share them with others. You simply feel like being by yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH This is a good time to think about your goals. Make sure your goals are appropriate for you and they are what you want to do. You're in charge.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Take some time to make some plans about where you want to be in the future. Where do you want to be five years from now?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHH Explore the possibility of new courses, new training or any kind of new study or gathering of knowledge that will enrich your life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHH Today you might be caught up in discussions and negotiations about finances or shared property or dealing with anything that you hold jointly.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHH With Mercury opposite your sign now, this is a good time to clarify and explain important issues with someone, especially someone close to you.