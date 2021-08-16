horoscope 08 21

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Today you see ways to introduce reforms and improvements to your job or perhaps your health. You feel freer and less restricted.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH This is a creative day for you because you feel courageous enough to do things in a different way. You might see new angles.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH You have lots of energy to introduce improvements at home. You might rearrange furniture or tackle DIY projects.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Today you feel high-energy and impulsive. You might suddenly take a short trip. You might talk to neighbors, relatives or siblings.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHHH Today you might be an impulse shopper or spontaneously purchase something. This same electric energy can apply to other transactions.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH Today new activities and other unexpected situations might occur because you want to break free from your daily routine.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)