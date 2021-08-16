horoscope 08 21

ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Today you see ways to introduce reforms and improvements to your job or perhaps your health. You feel freer and less restricted.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH This is a creative day for you because you feel courageous enough to do things in a different way. You might see new angles.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH You have lots of energy to introduce improvements at home. You might rearrange furniture or tackle DIY projects.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Today you feel high-energy and impulsive. You might suddenly take a short trip. You might talk to neighbors, relatives or siblings.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Today you might be an impulse shopper or spontaneously purchase something. This same electric energy can apply to other transactions.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH Today new activities and other unexpected situations might occur because you want to break free from your daily routine.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH This is a restless day for you, which is why you need to be light on your feet and stay flexible, because anything could happen.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Unexpected encounters with friends will make this an interesting day for you. You might find yourself in competition with someone.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Your ambition is aroused today, which is why you might suddenly reach out and demonstrate unusual talents that surprise even you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH Sudden opportunities to travel or get further studies or training might fall in your lap today. This is a high-energy day.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Make friends with your bank account today and be watchful about issues related to shared property, inheritances, debt and wealth.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Friends and partners might do something that surprises you today. They might suggest a new arrangement to your relationship.