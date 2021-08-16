horoscope 08 24

ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Double-check information pertaining to your job today. Likewise, make sure details related to your health are correct or that misunderstandings are not present.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH An element of confusion might be present today when dealing with your kids. Likewise, some confusion might arise with social plans or something to do with sports events.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH Today your ruler Mercury is opposite fuzzy Neptune, which can promote confused communications within the family or confused communications regarding real estate or anything to do with your home.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH You might spend a lot of time daydreaming today or being lost in a fantasy world. That's OK, because we all need days like this. Chalk it up to a mental health day.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Many areas are a bit confusing today for most people, but the area where you might encounter confusion is related to earnings, cash flow, money and your possessions.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH In discussions with partners and close friends today, it's easy to have a slight misunderstanding or to hear someone incorrectly. If you have a feeling that this might be the case, don't ignore it.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Some mild confusion and misunderstandings might take place today at work or with work colleagues. Be aware of this. In other words, if you have some hesitancy, stop and clarify things.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH When talking to younger people today or people in groups and organizations, someone might make an assumption or they might not clearly understand what you are saying. Naturally, this works both ways.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Today there could be confusion when dealing with bosses, parents, teachers, VIPs or the police. You might misunderstand what they expect of you. Be aware of this possibility so everything will run smoothly.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH This is a classic day to daydream about faraway places and future travel possibilities. Another thing to be aware of is you might fall for some fancy rhetoric that is political or religious.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Make sure there is no confusion in discussions about inheritances, shared property, insurance matters, taxes and debt, because this is possible today.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Today Mercury, the planet of communication, is opposite your ruler Neptune in your sign. This is the classic combo for confused communications or mixed-up assumptions.