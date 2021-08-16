horoscope 08 24

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Double-check information pertaining to your job today. Likewise, make sure details related to your health are correct or that misunderstandings are not present.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH An element of confusion might be present today when dealing with your kids. Likewise, some confusion might arise with social plans or something to do with sports events.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Today your ruler Mercury is opposite fuzzy Neptune, which can promote confused communications within the family or confused communications regarding real estate or anything to do with your home.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH You might spend a lot of time daydreaming today or being lost in a fantasy world. That's OK, because we all need days like this. Chalk it up to a mental health day.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHH Many areas are a bit confusing today for most people, but the area where you might encounter confusion is related to earnings, cash flow, money and your possessions.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)