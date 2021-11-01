horoscope 11 03

ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Things are blowing hot and cold with your relationships today. They start pleasant, then suddenly you're at odds trying to prove a point.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Travel discussions this morning will be fruitful. You might bump heads with someone about a controversial issue. Easy does it.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH It's a great day for a power breakfast. You are upbeat and cosmopolitan -- a citizen of the world. Attend to unfinished business.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH This is a playful, fun-loving time for you. Family discussions are upbeat this morning -- until they aren't. Don't be pushy. Tidy up at home.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH You're keen to talk to others because you're full of great ideas this morning. You're enthusiastic about something that excites you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Financial matters are encouraging early this morning. However, you might argue with someone about money or possessions.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Get up early today and get cracking, because things will likely go your way. Get as much done as possible. Check your finances.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH You feel pleased about something this morning. Use this energy to complete unfinished tasks. Don't get carried away trying to prove a point.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Fun with a friend (or a group) early this morning will be a turn-on for you. Possibly, your enthusiasm will bubble over into a disagreement.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH You are confident early in the morning and capable of impressing bosses. However, you might suddenly be at odds with someone.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Big plans about the future are exciting in the early morning. You're pumped! (Steer clear of controversial subjects and arguments.)
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Financial matters look encouraging early this morning. You're happy with your fair share of something. Don't get bogged down in an argument.