horoscope 11 03

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Things are blowing hot and cold with your relationships today. They start pleasant, then suddenly you're at odds trying to prove a point.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Travel discussions this morning will be fruitful. You might bump heads with someone about a controversial issue. Easy does it.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH It's a great day for a power breakfast. You are upbeat and cosmopolitan -- a citizen of the world. Attend to unfinished business.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH This is a playful, fun-loving time for you. Family discussions are upbeat this morning -- until they aren't. Don't be pushy. Tidy up at home.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHH You're keen to talk to others because you're full of great ideas this morning. You're enthusiastic about something that excites you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Financial matters are encouraging early this morning. However, you might argue with someone about money or possessions.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Get up early today and get cracking, because things will likely go your way. Get as much done as possible. Check your finances.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH You feel pleased about something this morning. Use this energy to complete unfinished tasks. Don't get carried away trying to prove a point.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Fun with a friend (or a group) early this morning will be a turn-on for you. Possibly, your enthusiasm will bubble over into a disagreement.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHH You are confident early in the morning and capable of impressing bosses. However, you might suddenly be at odds with someone.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHHH Big plans about the future are exciting in the early morning. You're pumped! (Steer clear of controversial subjects and arguments.)

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHH Financial matters look encouraging early this morning. You're happy with your fair share of something. Don't get bogged down in an argument.

