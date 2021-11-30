horoscope 12 04

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH This New Moon energy still exists today, which is your chance to ponder what further training or education might enrich your life.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Discussions about shared property, inheritances and debt might take place today. Give these matters some serious thought.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Once again, you have a marvelous opportunity during this New Moon to think about how to improve your relations with partners and close friends.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH You still have a wonderful opportunity to resolve to improve your health and to get better organized. This doesn't have to be a major overhaul.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHHHH This is an excellent day to think about how you can improve your relations with your kids. It's good to remind yourself to have fun.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH The energy of the New Moon is still with us, which means you have another chance to think about how you can improve your relations with family.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH The New Moon energy continues today, which makes this the perfect day for a reality check about your habitual, everyday attitude.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH It's important to take care of what we own. If we don't do this, then we become a slave to our belongings.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH The New Moon energy is strong today, which means you can pull yourself up by your bootstraps because the sky is the limit.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHH Once again, this is the perfect day to be aware of the inner workings of your mind. Sometimes a particular spiritual discipline can help you do this.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHHH This is an excellent day to think about your friendships and what you might do to improve them. Network.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHH This is an excellent day to give serious thought to your life direction in general. Are you headed where you want to go?

