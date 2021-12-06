horoscope 12 14

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Financial matters are on your mind today. You might be contemplating a major purchase. At a deeper level, you also might be thinking about your values today. Guard your possessions.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH The Moon is in your sign today and tomorrow. This happens for two days every month, and when it occurs, it increases your emotions about things and heightens your reactions to others.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH While you are focused on partners and close friends today, especially someone who might be a bit challenging to deal with lately, you will welcome a chance to hide or work alone or behind the scenes.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Today a heart-to-heart conversation with a friend, perhaps a female, will be meaningful to you. In fact, this discussion might prompt you to change or modify your future goals.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHH You are high-viz today, which means people notice you more than usual. Since this is happening, it's good for you to be aware of this in case you have to do some damage control. If you can help someone, you will.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH Your sense of adventure is heightened today, which is why you want to go places, meet new faces and discover exciting things. You want to learn more about your world! If you can travel, by all means, do so.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Today your feelings are intense. Ironically, you might attract emotionally intense people to you as well! You might envy something that someone else owns. Or you might have a desire to have greater control.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Once a month, for two days, the Moon is opposite your sign. Today that time has arrived. This means that when you're dealing with others, you have to be cooperative and show largess and be accommodating.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH You might have to work on behalf of someone else today or do something to provide a service for someone. You also might be focused more than usual on your health.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHHH This is a favorable day because the Moon in Taurus is supportive to your Sun in Capricorn. Furthermore, for you, this Moon makes you feel more playful, more sociable and more inclined to enjoy fun outings.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHHH If possible, you will prefer to cocoon at home among familiar surroundings today. This is because you want to seek comfort and refuge, and escape the demands of your outside world.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHHH Today you need to talk to someone because you have something you want to say. You won't be satisfied with superficial chitchat. You want to get something off your chest, and you want someone to listen to you.

