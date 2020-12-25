horoscope 12 25

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Today is rather low-key, a good time to catch your breath and relax. Verify all holiday plans. Simplicity is the key to a successful season.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH COVID-19 affects travel schedules and holiday plans. Your home is a haven of love and comfort. Through the holiday you will enjoy relaxing there.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Holiday transits generate especially vivid and meaningful dreams. Analyze them and enjoy new insights into your own psyche.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Today illuminates the needs of family members. Plan a quiet holiday celebration. Peace and privacy help you regain equilibrium.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHHHH Today brings one of the best social cycles you've experienced in years. You build bonds that will last for many years.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Today brings the full potential of today's lighthearted energy to the surface. It also tempts others to be uncertain of plans.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)