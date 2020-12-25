 Skip to main content
horoscope 12 25

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Today is rather low-key, a good time to catch your breath and relax. Verify all holiday plans. Simplicity is the key to a successful season.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH COVID-19 affects travel schedules and holiday plans. Your home is a haven of love and comfort. Through the holiday you will enjoy relaxing there. 

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Holiday transits generate especially vivid and meaningful dreams. Analyze them and enjoy new insights into your own psyche.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Today illuminates the needs of family members. Plan a quiet holiday celebration. Peace and privacy help you regain equilibrium. 

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHHHH Today brings one of the best social cycles you've experienced in years. You build bonds that will last for many years.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Today brings the full potential of today's lighthearted energy to the surface. It also tempts others to be uncertain of plans. 

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Today inspires others to lead holiday plans. Cooperate, and you'll be pleasantly surprised. Accept family members as they are.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH You will feel uplifted by the holiday. It's easier to define your role within family and social groups. Ideas you express draw quick response. 

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH A positive attitude improves your quality of life. Old regrets finally vanish. Stick to your budget with holiday expenses. Enjoy merrymaking.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHHH You may find that a nagging worry was just a false alarm. Create happiness and opportunity by developing a more positive attitude. 

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHHHH There is a sparkle to your social life on this special day. Try a change from the traditional when it comes to holiday plans. 

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHHHH Enjoy beautiful, meaningful gifts, both those you give and those you receive. It's a time to share information and ideas. 

