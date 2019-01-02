ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH If you have a trusted confidant, you might want to air out your thoughts to him or her. This person's feedback could give you a new perspective. You will be more content after this discussion.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH A friendship plays a strong role in your life. You might find a loved one to be more positive about a key matter involving both of you than you had anticipated.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH Reach out to someone who has clout in your life. This person might need to share his or her concerns about a mutual involvement. You will be delighted by the result.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH A partner could be less serious than usual. This person will lighten up as the day progresses.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Your ability to be upbeat helps turn a loved one's mood around. This person appears to lack self-discipline.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Handling a creative project takes some discipline. Check out a personal investment that you hear might be more valuable than its price indicates.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Deal with a matter that could affect your health. You could feel somewhat tired or withdrawn due to this issue. Take good care of yourself.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Your imagination could take you beyond your limits. Call upon your self-discipline to stay more present in the moment.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Tension builds around a personal matter. Try to use your self-discipline when out and about.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH Discussions could be animated, and might stem from what each person around you desires or thinks. There is a level of distortion that you need to be aware of.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Others note that you might be quieter than usual about certain matters. A friend or loved one has a way of opening you up and helping you see a situation from a different perspective.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH You might be working on another level when dealing with a loved one. The issue here is that he or she is likely to disappoint you — mostly because you are being unrealistic.