Horoscope 01 15 20

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH You become energized midday. As a result, you feel as if you can't be stopped. Others keep appearing at your door or on your cell. 

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH You can expect to be as creative and dynamic as you have been in the recent past. Your attention could be divided as you deal with time-sensitive issues. 

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH You could be pushing your luck, not exactly sure which way to go with a personal matter. Your creativity needs to emerge.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH You could be too tired to deal with someone who has a habit of creating chaos in your environment. You cannot avoid this person.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHHH You display a keen sense of direction. You know what needs to happen, but convincing others of how right you are might be difficult. 

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Use the first half of the day for a key project. Any financial involvement or discussions could take the rest of the day.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH You perk up as the day ages. You know what you need to accomplish. Your upbeat attitude takes you far.

SCORPIO (Oct.23-Nov.23)

HHH Beam in more of what you want. Take your time making a decision today. While in discussion or doing research, some important information comes forward. 

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Emphasis is on friends and an important meeting. Take in all the information. Sort through what needs to happen. 

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHH Take the lead with a professional or business venture. Your ability to bring issues to the forefront marks your decisions. 

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHH Reach out for another person who can help you and others see different options. As your mind sees the possibilities, you feel a sense of relief. 

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHHH One-on-one relating takes you down a new path. Listen to the news with a touch of cynicism. You will gain as a result. 

