Horoscope 01 15 20

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH You become energized midday. As a result, you feel as if you can't be stopped. Others keep appearing at your door or on your cell.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH You can expect to be as creative and dynamic as you have been in the recent past. Your attention could be divided as you deal with time-sensitive issues.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH You could be pushing your luck, not exactly sure which way to go with a personal matter. Your creativity needs to emerge.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH You could be too tired to deal with someone who has a habit of creating chaos in your environment. You cannot avoid this person.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHHH You display a keen sense of direction. You know what needs to happen, but convincing others of how right you are might be difficult.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Use the first half of the day for a key project. Any financial involvement or discussions could take the rest of the day.