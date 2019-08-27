The Stars Show the Kind of Day You'll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH If you don't have a lot going on, you could get yourself into a lot of trouble. Go to the gym, or call a friend to go to a favorite spot.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH You might feel as though you'd like to have an easy, lazy day; however, your unpredictable streak emerges, keeping your life popping.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH You might want to get feedback from a loved one before you make a snap judgment. Speak your mind.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH If you don't stay centered, your emotional nature could cause you a problem. You might learn that a friend cannot be relied on.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH You'll take a risk if needed. A situation starts to irritate you because you cannot get a sense of where a specific issue is going.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
You have free articles remaining.
HH You could be involved in a matter that you would prefer not to share. In fact, as far as you're concerned, the less said, the better.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Zero in on what you want with enthusiasm and energy. Know that you have a strong likelihood of making this desire a reality.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH You could be quite involved in an impending change that involves work or a community commitment. You might recognize that this change could add more responsibilities to your plate.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH You might want to get past a problem but get caught in conversation after conversation. Several people seek you out; no matter what you want to accomplish, you might hit a roadblock. You could also avoid people and do what you want.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH You could be at the end of your line and concerned about all the pressure around you, especially from a partner over finances. Try to stay mellow by looking at different sides of the issue.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH You might be reacting to others' energy. You find that a situation around real estate or your domestic life is unpredictable.