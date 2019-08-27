{{featured_button_text}}

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You'll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH If you don't have a lot going on, you could get yourself into a lot of trouble. Go to the gym, or call a friend to go to a favorite spot. 

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH You might feel as though you'd like to have an easy, lazy day; however, your unpredictable streak emerges, keeping your life popping. 

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH You might want to get feedback from a loved one before you make a snap judgment. Speak your mind.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH If you don't stay centered, your emotional nature could cause you a problem. You might learn that a friend cannot be relied on. 

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHHHH You'll take a risk if needed. A situation starts to irritate you because you cannot get a sense of where a specific issue is going. 

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

HH You could be involved in a matter that you would prefer not to share. In fact, as far as you're concerned, the less said, the better. 

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Zero in on what you want with enthusiasm and energy. Know that you have a strong likelihood of making this desire a reality. 

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH You could be quite involved in an impending change that involves work or a community commitment. You might recognize that this change could add more responsibilities to your plate. 

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH You might want to get past a problem but get caught in conversation after conversation. Several people seek you out; no matter what you want to accomplish, you might hit a roadblock. You could also avoid people and do what you want. 

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHH You could be at the end of your line and concerned about all the pressure around you, especially from a partner over finances. Try to stay mellow by looking at different sides of the issue. 

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHHH You might be reacting to others' energy. You find that a situation around real estate or your domestic life is unpredictable. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags