ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Give up fussiness; go for easy relating. Although you might experience a hurdle or two, you'll find that talking and sharing are easier and more fulfilling. 

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH An associate's or loved one's optimism is contagious. How you deal with another person could make a big difference in the present as well as the long term. 

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Your creativity and gentleness get you far and allow others to give you feedback that might be very important. A change in your budget could be significant. 

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Speak your mind; do what's needed. You might've hurt someone's feelings far more than you realize. 

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHH You have a better way of stating a problem or issue than many of the people around you do. Should a quarrel ensue, you might need to reveal your more diplomatic and caring stance. 

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Curb a tendency to be demanding and want much more time and attention. Others will make an effort, but that alone might not suffice. 

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH As the day ages, you feel much better and capable of a dramatic change. Take your time; use your sixth sense to determine when to bring up a hot topic. 

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Know when to kick back and get a project cleared and done. You could find that communications are significant and difficult. Don't lose your energy or courage. 

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH Touch base with a person you care about. You have strong energy and can often overwhelm others with your ideas and solutions. 

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHH Reach out for a loved one at a distance. How you handle a boss might be instrumental. Your status at work could be in flux.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHHHH One-on-one relating proves rewarding; you might decide to initiate togetherness with this person more often. You're able to come up with a balance between your personal and professional lives. 

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHH Others come forward and share. The timing is right to ask a personal question. You might find that others open up and could be more expressive than they have been for a while. 

