Q: Whenever I go out and about, they take my temperature. The other day it registered at 99.2 F, and the kid wielding the "gun" said it was too high for me to come into the shop. It wasn't an argument I could win, but it got me thinking, what is a normal, healthy temperature? -- Nonnie G., Ozone Park, New York

A: Normal or healthy body temperature changes from birth, though your teens, and from middle age and into older age. It's different in the morning than at night. And it can be influenced by certain diseases or conditions and medications. But the bottom line for COVID-19 screening purposes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is that anything below 100.4 degrees on a handheld infrared no-contact temperature gauge is OK.

The long-held notion that 98.6 F is normal comes from a German doctor who, in 1851, using the rudimentary thermometers they had, determined that was the number to shoot for. Since then, a lot has changed -- the prevalence of chronic inflammatory diseases like tuberculosis, syphilis and periodontitis has fallen sharply (they raise your resting metabolic rate and temperature) and instruments have become far more refined. Today the "normal" temperature is lower by 1.6% than in the pre-industrial era -- it's around 97.5 to 97.9 F for adults.