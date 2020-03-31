Oz 04 04 20

Q: I just got back from my annual dental checkup, and even though I didn't have any new cavities, my dentist told me I should brush my teeth three times a day. Isn't he being a bit over-the-top? — Marion B., Lambertville, New Jersey

A: Since we don't know your dental history, we defer to your dentist's recommendations. But what we know about new research backs him up.

The American Dental Association still recommends brushing two minutes, twice a day unless you have shown complications in the past. But three times a day may be to your advantage. Recent research from South Korea published in the journal Diabetologia points out that brushing teeth three times a day (or more) is linked to an 8% decrease in your risk of developing diabetes, which is itself a trigger of gum disease. The strongest benefits were among younger adults and women. And since more than 100 million Americans have prediabetes or diabetes, that means it's essential for a lot of folks.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}