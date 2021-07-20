Q: I'm considering having my own stem cells injected into me to improve physical and mental problems that I am having post-COVID-19 infection. What do you think? -- James D., Huntington, New York
A: There's been a lot of talk about using what are called autologous stem cells (your own) to fight off COVID-19 long-haul symptoms, as well as to "treat" everything from torn ligaments to Alzheimer's disease. None is approved by the Food and Drug Administration. The only stem-cell-based products that are FDA-approved come from blood-forming stem cells (hematopoietic progenitor cells) derived from cord blood -- and they're for treating disorders involving production of blood (the "hematopoietic" system). A list is at FDS.gov; search for "Approved Cellular and Gene Therapy Products."
In fact, stem cell/regenerative medicine treatment scams are so prevalent that this spring the FDA finally told manufacturers and marketers that they had to comply with regulations on human cell and tissue products. Unfortunately, a June 2021 report from Pew Trust found compliance by the companies and enforcement from the FDA to be anemic.
What the report did find was that more than 700 clinics in the U.S. offer unapproved stem cell and regenerative medicine interventions for conditions such as Alzheimer's, muscular dystrophy, autism, spinal cord injuries and, most recently, COVID-19. They also found post-injection infection happens frequently and is likely due to sloppily manufactured products and failure to properly screen for diseases such as HIV and hepatitis B and C.
If you're considering stem-cell treatment, the FDA urges you to ask the clinic for the following info before getting it -- even if the stem cells are your own:
-- Proof the FDA has reviewed and approved the treatment. Have your primary care doc confirm the information.
-- If they're claiming they have an FDA-issued Investigational New Drug application number, ask for it and ask to review the FDA communication acknowledging the IND.
Stem cell treatment has great potential, but when used for unapproved therapies outside of a clinical trial, it's risky (and expensive). To search for a trial, go to ClinicalTrials.gov.
Mehmet Oz, M.D. is host of "The Dr. Oz Show," and Mike Roizen, M.D. is Chief Wellness Officer Emeritus at Cleveland Clinic. Email your health and wellness questions to Dr. Oz and Dr. Roizen at youdocsdaily(at sign)sharecare.com.