Q: I'm considering having my own stem cells injected into me to improve physical and mental problems that I am having post-COVID-19 infection. What do you think? -- James D., Huntington, New York

A: There's been a lot of talk about using what are called autologous stem cells (your own) to fight off COVID-19 long-haul symptoms, as well as to "treat" everything from torn ligaments to Alzheimer's disease. None is approved by the Food and Drug Administration. The only stem-cell-based products that are FDA-approved come from blood-forming stem cells (hematopoietic progenitor cells) derived from cord blood -- and they're for treating disorders involving production of blood (the "hematopoietic" system). A list is at FDS.gov; search for "Approved Cellular and Gene Therapy Products."

In fact, stem cell/regenerative medicine treatment scams are so prevalent that this spring the FDA finally told manufacturers and marketers that they had to comply with regulations on human cell and tissue products. Unfortunately, a June 2021 report from Pew Trust found compliance by the companies and enforcement from the FDA to be anemic.