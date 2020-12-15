Q: I have a bit of squamous cell skin cancer on my face. I'm hoping that black salve will knock it out without my having to have surgery or radiation. My wife says I have to ask you first. So? -- Hank F., Livingston, N.J.

A: Smart woman, your wife. Black salve is dangerous. While sellers claim it kills skin cancer cells and leaves healthy cells untouched, it actually erodes your skin, causing permanent scarring and disfigurement, often triggers serious infection and leaves cancer cells deep in the skin untouched. The Food and Drug Administration recently issued an alert saying that it should not be used to treat any condition, especially skin cancer.

What is this menace? It is a salve, cream or paste containing sanguinarine, Sanguinaria canadensis, or bloodroot, alone or in combination with zinc chloride. In some instances, the corrosive ingredients are listed on the ingredients label as "inactive." The FDA says the ointment is sold as black salve, drawing salve, red salve, Cansema, bloodroot, Indian Herb, Hawk Dok Natural Salve, Black Drawing Ointment and other names.

Squamous cell cancer is the second most common form of skin cancer in the U.S., accounting for 15% of cases. Fortunately, it's usually easily treated. The key is not to delay -- especially by messing around with dangerous, unproved remedies.