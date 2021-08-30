roach 09 01

DEAR DR. ROACH: How do you choose your own doctors? The old advice to interview doctors can't be done within insurance constraints. I am an old Hispanic woman with a low income. I have Ph.D. in cell biology from a widely respected university, but I am treated just as I witnessed my own mother treated: My words don't enter the doctors' ears! I get smiles, nods and answers that do not apply. When I read my online notes, it is clear my concerns were not heard. I've had good care when I lived in an area with many immigrant doctors, but now I live in a state that doesn't attract immigrant doctors. What should I look for when scrolling through the lists of doctors my HMO offers? ---- S.P.

ANSWER: I asked my colleague, Dr. Susana Morales, for her advice, and she wrote this:

"I am sorry that you have had such a frustrating experience with doctors. Finding the right doctor can definitely be challenging.

"It sounds like there may be a language barrier when you meet with doctors. It is your legal right to have a trained medical interpreter assist with your visit, usually by phone nowadays. Sometimes doctors may assume they are communicating adequately, and that is just not the case. If language is an issue, I would consider routinely requesting a trained medical interpreter.